125 Years Ago
Around town: Physicians say that the recent marked changes in temperature have resulted in a great number of cases of muscular rheumatism. …C. F. Hoyt has awarded a contract to the Northern Building company for converting the old vinegar factory at Third and Douglas streets into an hotel. …The open air meeting of the Salvation Army was interrupted by a dog fight.
Smelly riverbank: The city council’s order that no more manure or slops should be deposited on the old city dump at the foot of Pearl street has been regularly violated. As a result, there is an accumulation of several hundred tons of manure and filth there. Most of the manure has been dumped a few feet south from the approach to the pontoon bridge and the odor that arises is almost unbearable.
Sumptuous Soudan: In advance of its regular season, the Peavey Grand will open Wednesday for the one night engagement of the Soudan company. Lovers of the ornate and sumptuous will be delighted with the opportunity of seeing this most gorgeous melodrama.
100 Years Ago
Whiskey raid: The Woodbury County Saloon League and officers discovered carefully camouflaged hiding places of the largest whiskey plant yet on the George Huffman farm near James. They found 120 quarts hidden in a straw stack and elsewhere found four quarts, four gallons and 59 pints buried below a clump of bushes.
WWI casualty: Corporal Archie G. Redden, 23, formerly property man at the Orpheum theater, fell in the battle of Chateau Thierry in France July 15, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. F. Redden, were notified this week. He had been with Company L of the 168th Rainbow division since December.
Making news: More than 5,000 persons attended the 37th annual reunion of the Dakota County Pioneers and Old Settlers’ association at Clinton park. Events included a noon dinner, baseball game, concerts by the Ponca band, speakers and a dance. …Men at Fire Station No. 1 have begun knitting socks for soldiers in their spare time. They are doing a fine job. …An automatic street sweeper with a 10-foot broom that sucks the dirt from the streets has been placed in operation in Sioux City.
50 Years Ago
Storm damage: High wind gusts raced through Sioux City about 6 o’clock Monday evening, breaking store windows, knocking down trees and bringing down electric wires. Heaviest damage was at Key Drug Store, southeast corner of Fourth and Pierce streets, where 11 windows were blown out, destroying summer merchandise. Across the corner at Kresge’s, winds punched out a circular window. The Sunset Plaza reported broken windows.
Vietnam death: Funeral services for Marine Pfc. Roger L. Schwartz, 18, Le Mars, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Pfc. Schwartz died Aug. 19 of wounds he suffered the day before in Vietnam. He is the first Le Mars soldier to be killed in Vietnam. He was a 1967 graduate of Gehlen Catholic High School and the son of Mrs. Joseph Schwartz.
In the news: About 175 area farmers attended the annual Farm Flock Ewe Day at the Sioux City Stockyards where 350 head of “open yearlings” were offered for sale. …Assistant Fire Chief Robert T. Miller, 55, will retire after 28 years of service on a disability pension. …Retired Police Lt. Roy Montross, 55, will begin work as a foster home worker at the Boys and Girls Home. …Fred Luchsinger, Jr., has been elected president of the McCook Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
25 Years Ago
Building fire: Fire destroyed the American Equipment Corp.’s main stamping plant at 1600 W. Highland Ave. early Friday morning. The multiple-alarm fire drew in most off-duty firefighters, with more than 50 total battling the blaze. The main problem putting out the fire was the size of the building, which took up several blocks. No cause has been determined.
Around town: Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Division will sponsor ice skating lessons Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium. …Sioux City received a record rainfall of 3.16 inches Sunday, breaking the old record set in 1892. …Julie Wolterman, 18, of Danbury, the Ida County Fair Queen, was selected from a record field of 76 contestants to be the Iowa State Fair Queen. She will be a freshman at Iowa State University.
New prairie: The Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy is seeking volunteers to help convert a vacant farmstead into the headquarters of its Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve. The native prairie covers 3,000 acres in southern Plymouth County. It will honor the memory of late Sioux City state lawmaker Kevin Kelly.
These items were published in The Journal Aug. 26- Sept. 1, 1893, 1918, 1968 and 1993.