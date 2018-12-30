125 Years Ago
Ringing in 1894: With the blowing of whistles and ringing of bells, the firing of guns and explosion of fireworks, the old year was ushered out and the new one welcomed to succeed it in Sioux City. The noises began promptly at midnight and a minute later was at its height.
On the prowl: In the eastern part of Woodbury County in the valley of the Little Sioux, wolves are reported to be causing unusual losses to the farmers. …Farmers in the West Fork Township complain that a panther is committing deprivations in the neighborhood. Residents are talking about organizing a hunt to run the animal down.
Jottings about town: A Fourth Street grocer sold 5,000 pounds of mixed candy at 5 cents per pound in the five days before Christmas. …The new vestibule cars on the Sioux City Street railway were out for the first time. The front of the car is vestibuled, which protects the motorman from the wind. …The driver of a team belonging to Davidson Bros. was seriously injured near 11th and Pierce streets when his team collided with a wagon and he was thrown out. Both wagons were demolished.
100 Years Ago
New Year’s menu: At the Hotel Martin, a fabulous dinner will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 1. Appetizers: Oyster Cocktail, mixed olives, celery, salted almonds and Cream of Fowl, Reine Margot. Main courses: Boiled Kennebec Salmon, Shrimp, Breasted Chicken with Knickerbocker Sauce, Parisian Potatoes, French Peas in Butter and Head Lettuce Salad with 1,000 Island Dressing. Desserts: Tutti Frutti Ice Cream, assorted cakes, sweets and coffee. Following dinner, there will be music, singing and dancing.
Poor farm fire: A fire of unknown origin destroyed the main building of the Woodbury County poor farm one mile east of Sergeant Bluff Friday afternoon. All 28 inmates escaped injury even though most of them are in their 60s, with several on crutches, four who are blind and one woman who is paralyzed. Twenty-one of the inmates were admitted to St. Vincent’s hospital in Sioux City where they will remain pending other arrangements.
Championship bout: Grappling before a crowd of 1,000 people, Wladek Zbyszko, the Polish heavyweight champion, defeated Sula Hevanpas, the “Peaceful Finn,” in three straight falls. It was the opening wrestling match of the season at the Auditorium Thursday night. Veteran mat fans agreed that never was there a more exciting match staged in Sioux City.
50 Years Ago
In the news: Marine Lance Cpl. Steven D. Wilkerson, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Wilkerson of rural Wakefield, Neb., was killed Dec. 27 in action near Da Nang, Vietnam. He and two of his comrades were killed. …Sioux City patrolmen Robert Roi and Roger Greiner have been promoted to sergeant, succeeding retiring Sgts. Earl Schmidt and Fay Golden. …Doug Moody helped lead the Heelan High Crusaders to their seventh straight basketball victory in a 57-54 squeaker over arch-rival Central Little Maroons Thursday.
First baby: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Newsome, 1318 Grandview Blvd., are the proud parents of the first baby of 1969, born at 11:02 a.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Dallas Michael is their fourth son. The couple received a number of gifts from Sioux City businesses.
Temporary fire truck: The Sioux City Fire Department has placed in service a temporary truck company to replace the aerial ladder truck that was extremely damaged in an accident Dec. 9 at Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street. It is a 1968 model truck chassis, which is the property of the Woodbury County Civil Defense. The damaged truck is being repaired, with the cab to be replaced, at a factory in Elmira, N.Y.
25 Years Ago
Firstar Eve: Firstar Bank will hold an alcohol-free New Year’s Eve party for families from 6 to 9 p.m. at five locations: Sioux City Museum, 2901 Jackson St.: scavenger hunt, juggler; Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.: music, dancing, magic show; Art Center, 513 Nebraska St.: mural painting, tours; Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 S. Lewis Blvd.: horse-drawn carriage and hay rides, and Rollerama, 4501 Stone Ave.: roller skating. There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. along the riverfront.
First baby: Sioux City’s first baby of 1994 is the second child of Timothy and Michele Johnson of Sioux City. Courtney Lee was born at 4:54 a.m. Jan. 1 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. They couple has a son, Jacob Thomas. Johnson is employed at Gateway 2000 while his wife is a homemaker.
Popular Peterson killed: Widely known and well-liked KCAU-TV weather personality Tom Peterson was killed Sunday afternoon (Jan. 2) in a head-on collision in southern Minnesota near Heron Lake. Peterson, 45, was driving south on Highway 60, passing a snowplow during a storm when his car struck a northbound van. That family was taken to Worthington hospitals for treatment. Peterson also was general manager of the Community Theater and served as M.C. at numerous events.
These items were published in The Journal Dec. 30-Jan. 5 1893-94, 1918-1919, 1968-69 and 1993-94.