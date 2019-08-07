100 years ago: 155 gallons of whiskey given by judge to Sioux City hospitals

City Marshal Pecaut: Gustave A. Pecaut, theoretical city marshal and ex-offcio dog catcher, appeared at City Hall yesterday and assured the mayor that he was still on earth. The city marshal has been somewhat severely criticized of late.
After unlicensed peddlers: N. Brown is doing good work for the city in voluntarily assuming a part of the duties of the city marshal and seeing that no one peddles without a license, although it is not supposed that he did so at the instance of Mr Pecaut.
Church and saloon: The is a war on the West Side between a church and a saloon. The Trefoldigheds Lutheran Church, of which the Rev. Geo. A. Sovde is pastor, is at the corner of Bluff and W. Sixth streets. A saloon has just been started in the new Purslow block at the corner of Bluff and W. Seventh streets.
In a Sioux City hospital: Dr. F.A. Reichman, a veterinarian of Geddes, SD, is in an extremely critical condition at St. Joseph's hospital with anthrax contracted Monday while vaccinating cattle on a ranch near Geddes.
Recruiting party arrives: A recruiting party of twenty-five men, in charge of Capt. Frank Matlack and Lt. Robert Hefner, arrived in Sioux City at 8:30 o'clock last evening from Le Mars, Ia. The men, sent out from Camp Dodge, are touring Iowa in the interest of procuring recruits for the medical department of the Army.
Whiskey to the hospitals: One hundred and fifty-five gallons of whiskey, valued at approximately $18,000, were given to Sioux City hospitals yesterday by Judge John W. Anderson. The liquor comprises the booty from various seizures made within the past few months by city, county, and state officials.
Priest develops Patriot's Prayer: The superintendent of parochial schools of the Diocese of Sioux City says he has developed a prayer which may be recited in Iowa's public schools without constitutional provisions. The Rev. James K. Lafferty presented what he calls the "Prayer of the Patriots."
40-year Reunion of Central High '29 Class: One-hundred-thirty persons registered Friday at the Rodeway Inn for the 40-year reunion of the classes of 1929 at Central High School.
Shaare Zion worshippers bid farewell: Tears and bittersweet memories mixed Sunday as the congregation of Shaare Zion Synagogue worshipped in their temple for the last time. Shaare Zion, the Conservative synagogue, and Mount Sinai, the Reform synagogue, are merging into a dual-affiliation synagogue to be called Beth Sholom.
Toddler ignites room: A toddler paying with matches started a fire that caused considerable damage to a house at 1218 Court St. Sunday afternoon. Flames were visible coming out the windows when firefighters arrived.
Candidate has money-back guarantee: Mike Van Maanen is offering Sioux City voters a money-back guarantee is his bid for an Iowa Senate seat. Rank-and-file legislators now are paid $18,000 per year, Van Maanen said representing Sioux City is more important to him than his pay.
These items were published in The Journal July 29-Aug. 4, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.
The Fourth Street mall -- an experimental pedestrian mall between Nebraska and Pierce streets -- is shown on Oct. 16, 1970. The mall, sponsored by the Siouxland Council on Arts and Sciences, was part of Siouxland Arts Festival '70.
This 1970s-era photo shows Aalfs Manufacturing Co.'s former manufacturing/distribution facility in Sioux City's Bridgeport industrial area. Aalfs, a third-generation family business founded in Sioux City in 1892, has been sold to a Mexico-based garment company.
From left: Briar Cliff students Dan Henrich, Monica (Kuennen) Burrows, Bill Borrows and Sue Claeys ride a tandem bicycle outside Alverno Hall in the loop. Bill Burrows, one of the first male students to enroll in Briar Cliff 50 years ago, and Kuennen met at the Sioux City school and later married. This picture was used in a 1970 Briar Cliff admissions brochure.
A rendering for the Brandeis department store proposed in the 1970s for downtown Sioux City is shown above. The land at Fourth and Jackson streets was cleared and a hole dug in preparation for construction, but the project later fell by the wayside. It's among a handful of high-profile projects in Sioux City over the years that never materialized.
Work takes place over Interstate 29 for the new approach to the new Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge in August 1979 in Sioux City, Iowa. The $28 million bridge opened in 1981. The new bridge replaced the old Combination Bridge which was demolished after 85 years of service.
Fred Tinker, general manager of Big Soo Terminal, 4101 Harbor Drive, is silhouetted agaisnt a barge of molasses being unloaded on the river front. Mr. Tinker, who is cochairman of the Chamber of Commerce Waterways Committee, is one of the Port of Sioux City's most active supporters. Photo by Ed Porte, Jan. 25, 1970
The harbor of the Sioux City marina, which lies on a tract of land between the Isabella Street exit on Interstate 29 and the Combination Bridge, was completed in the fall of 1969. The City of Sioux City will have the responsibility of operating, maintaining and developing the marina which has a capacity for 450 boats. The city paid $115,000 and the Army Corps of Engineers paid $40,000 toward the project.
Senftner Volkswagen, located in the Mary Treglia urban renewal area, is shown in this Aug. 8, 1970, photo. Construction on this building by W.A. Klinger, and several other projects in Sioux City, was stalled due to an iron workers strike.
The grand opening of Everett's Furniture Barn, 2400 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, took place in November 1970. The barn is a remodeled brand of Everett's Furniture Store and has 15,000 square feet of showroom space. The structure features new and used furniture and new and used household appliances.
Olson Cycle Center opened its doors at this location at Third and Wesley Way in April 1970. Carl N. Olson opened the bicycle repair shop in 1927 at 410 Virginia St. and later added motorcycle sales in 1934 and operated his business at 211 Fifth St. For many years the business was known as Indian Cycle Shop, the trade name for the motorcycles sold. The dealership moved to 511 Pearl St. in 1956 and became Olson Bros. Cycle Shop under the ownership of brothers Arthur and Carl Olson. In 1965 the business moved one block south to 413 Pearl Street.
Gov. Robert D. Ray and his wife, Billie, shown with Col. Donald W. Forney, visit the 185th Tactical Fighter Group, Iowa Air National Guard, in Sioux City in this July 1970 photo. Ray, who served as governor of Iowa for 14 years, died Sunday at age 89.
Fantles, shown in this Jan. 25, 1970, photo, which has been serving Siouxland for 76 years, opened its first store in Yankton, S.D., and completed remodeling of its downtown store located at 504 Fourth St., in mid-September of last year. The result of three months of extensive refurbishing is a much more open spacious look on the main floor. The final "new look" touch is the store front.
Sioux City native Greg Hall is shown from his playing days at Yale University in the mid 1970s. Hall, a 1973 graduate of East High in Sioux City, was presented with the Yale Medal this summer, honoring him for his ongoing service to his alma mater.
Steel grating has replaced the original wooden planks and railroad tracks on the floor of Sioux City's Combination Bridge shown in this Feb. 1971 photo. The bridge was so named because it originally carried a combination of traffic -- trains, horses and buggies and pedestrians.
Reinforced concrete beams were laid across Interstate-29 August 2, 1979, at the site of the bridge interchange project to form part of the deck of a mid-level interchange platform. Traffic on the interstate was interrupted at times as cranes lifted the seven beams into place, but no further interruptions are expected in the near future, according to Jim Bump of the Iowa Department of Transportation. It will be a tri-level interchange with a platform between the bridge and the highway.
Beginning of stages of construction of the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge are seen in this undated photo. The Combination Bridge linked Sioux City, Iowa, and South Sioux City Nebraska for more than 80 years.
