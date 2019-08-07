You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story
From the Archives

100 years ago: 155 gallons of whiskey given by judge to Sioux City hospitals

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Samaritan Hospital

Sioux City's first hospital, Samaritan Hospital, opened in 1884.

 Sioux City Public Museum

125 Years Ago

City Marshal Pecaut: Gustave A. Pecaut, theoretical city marshal and ex-offcio dog catcher, appeared at City Hall yesterday and assured the mayor that he was still on earth. The city marshal has been somewhat severely criticized of late.

Gustave Pecaut

Gustave Pecaut

After unlicensed peddlers: N. Brown is doing good work for the city in voluntarily assuming a part of the duties of the city marshal and seeing that no one peddles without a license, although it is not supposed that he did so at the instance of Mr Pecaut.

Church and saloon: The is a war on the West Side between a church and a saloon. The Trefoldigheds Lutheran Church, of which the Rev. Geo. A. Sovde is pastor, is at the corner of Bluff and W. Sixth streets. A saloon has just been started in the new Purslow block at the corner of Bluff and W. Seventh streets.

100 Years Ago

In a Sioux City hospital: Dr. F.A. Reichman, a veterinarian of Geddes, SD, is in an extremely critical condition at St. Joseph's hospital with anthrax contracted Monday while vaccinating cattle on a ranch near Geddes.

Recruiting party arrives: A recruiting party of twenty-five men, in charge of Capt. Frank Matlack and Lt. Robert Hefner, arrived in Sioux City at 8:30 o'clock last evening from Le Mars, Ia. The men, sent out from Camp Dodge, are touring Iowa in the interest of procuring recruits for the medical department of the Army.

Whiskey to the hospitals: One hundred and fifty-five gallons of whiskey, valued at approximately $18,000, were given to Sioux City hospitals yesterday by Judge John W. Anderson. The liquor comprises the booty from various seizures made within the past few months by city, county, and state officials.

50 Years Ago

River-Cade Rodeo has 165 entries: Entries have closed for the River-Cade Little Britches Rodeo here today and Saturday and about 165 youngsters from as far as Colorado and Missouri will compete.

Little Britches Rodeo

50 years ago: About 165 youth from as far as Colorado and Missouri competed in the River-Cade Little Britches Rodeo, above.

Priest develops Patriot's Prayer: The superintendent of parochial schools of the Diocese of Sioux City says he has developed a prayer which may be recited in Iowa's public schools without constitutional provisions. The Rev. James K. Lafferty presented what he calls the "Prayer of the Patriots."

40-year Reunion of Central High '29 Class: One-hundred-thirty persons registered Friday at the Rodeway Inn for the 40-year reunion of the classes of 1929 at Central High School.

25 Years Ago

Shaare Zion worshippers bid farewell: Tears and bittersweet memories mixed Sunday as the congregation of Shaare Zion Synagogue worshipped in their temple for the last time. Shaare Zion, the Conservative synagogue, and Mount Sinai, the Reform synagogue, are merging into a dual-affiliation synagogue to be called Beth Sholom.

Shaare Zion Temple

Shaare Zion Temple closes

Toddler ignites room: A toddler paying with matches started a fire that caused considerable damage to a house at 1218 Court St. Sunday afternoon. Flames were visible coming out the windows when firefighters arrived.

Candidate has money-back guarantee: Mike Van Maanen is offering Sioux City voters a money-back guarantee is his bid for an Iowa Senate seat. Rank-and-file legislators now are paid $18,000 per year, Van Maanen said representing Sioux City is more important to him than his pay.

These items were published in The Journal July 29-Aug. 4, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.

Decades: 33 photos looking back at Sioux City in the 1970s

+32 
+32 
Fourth Street Mall
+32 
+32 
Aalfs Manufacturing Co.
+32 
+32 
WIT timeline 1970
+32 
+32 
WIT Archival Photo
+32 
+32 
Biking at Briar Cliff

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News