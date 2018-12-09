125 Years Ago
Jottings around town: Charlie Lever, while out hunting, shot eight rabbits and 14 quail and then fell into the river, where the water was wet. …A new skating rink is to be operated by the street railway company at the end of the Crescent Park line. …Advertisement for Warner’s Safe Cure: Women who were weak, worn out and weary have been made strong, bright and happy by this aid.
Cockfight promoted: Sioux City and Lincoln game cock fanciers have arranged for a fight to take place in West Lincoln on Dec. 28. Seven birds on a side have been matched for $10 a battle, with an added purse of $30 on the odd fight. Quite a number of Sioux City parties are expected to go to Lincoln and their birds are being put into good condition.
Parlors raided: Constable Johnson raided the establishments of Aggie Curtin and Ollie Hall, securing a number of purple females. He also arrested the madams and took them before Justice Morris on charges of keeping and resorting to a house of ill fame. The justice placed the madams under $300 bonds and the inmates under $200 bonds each.
100 Years Ago
Unwelcome guest: A masculine goat, well equipped with butting appurtenances, became the sole owner of the Rutand hotel for 10 minutes Thursday. The “guest” entered through the front door with his head down and proceeded to the clerk’s desk where he stood with his forefeet on the counter. Patrolman Burt Lake took hold of a strap around the animal’s neck and showed him to the waiting motor car. The goat got a “joy ride” to the police station and was held for his owner.
More war deaths: Sergeant Clayton V. Posey, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Posey, 1309 W. 14th St., died in France Dec. 2 from meningitis. He had been employed by the Live Stock National Bank. …Lieut. Wendell F. Prime, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Prime, of the Smith apartment at 17th and Nebraska streets, was killed in action near Verdun shortly before the Armistice was signed.
Hidden booze: S. F. Peterson, a laborer from Minneapolis, was arrested as he stepped off the Northwestern train with two heavy suitcases containing six gallons of whiskey. In each suitcase, he had a tin container shaped like a smaller suitcase containing the liquor. The containers had a spout on one end. He was released on $300 bond and will appear in police court December 17.
50 Years Ago
Fire-related fatality: As a Sioux City Fire Department aerial ladder truck rushed to the scene of a big fire at the Kay Dee Feed plant, the truck and a car collided at Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street. The driver of the car, Mrs. Darold (Martha) Hamar, 37, of South Sioux City, had exited Interstate 29 and was headed north on Nebraska Street. She was declared dead at a hospital. The fire at the feed company, at 1919 Grand Ave., also slightly injured a fireman and an employee of the company. Later, fire officials said the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that rolled behind bundles of cardboard boxes.
In the news: Carl Wells, news director for KTIV, Channel 4, was elected president of the Sioux City Press Club and Charles “Ed” Porter, staff photographer for The Journal, was elected vice president. …Lynn Wiechman, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wiechman of Spirit Lake, was declared the winner of the Iowa Great Lakes Junior Miss Tournament.
Christmas gifts for men: Greenberg Jewelry, 509 Fourth: Bulova Accutron men’s watches, starting at $110. …Younkers, Fourth and Pierce: English Leather gift set, $4.50. …Walgreens, 100 Pierce: Norelco Speed Shaver, $11.99. …Sadoff’s, Fourth and Douglas: ADAM Hat wrapped in a hat gift box. (No price listed.)
25 Years Ago
Gateway stock: Gateway 2000 stock roared out of the New York Stock Exchange gate Wednesday, gobbled up by investors ranging from retirees to major market players. Gateway stock went public at 9 a.m., with the price rising to $21.50 per share and then finishing at $19.25 per share. There were 11.6 million shares traded by the end of the day.
Casino payouts: Members of the Omaha and Winnebago tribes will receive a portion of the money gamblers spent at CasinoOmaha and WinnaVegas. The Omaha Tribe will give $500 to each of the enrolled 7,500 members. The Winnebago Tribe will issue about $600 to each of its 3,700 enrolled members. Tribal members age 17 and younger have their money placed in a trust governed by the tribal councils until they reach 18.
Holiday news: Jim and Chris Krause, of 4417 Cherrywood Lane, were the individual winners in the East High School District of the annual Make-A-Wish Lighting Contest. …The 1993 St. Luke’s Easter Seal ornament depicts the Sioux City Public Museum. The ornament was designed by Ron McKeown and costs $12. Previous ornaments featured the Gateway Arches, City Hall, Central High School and Sergeant Floyd tub boat.
These items were published in The Journal Dec. 9-15, 1893, 1918, 1968 and 1993.