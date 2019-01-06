125 Years Ago
Reporter robbed: After a reporter was held up downtown, a porter at one of the hotels was heard to remark that when highwaymen get to holding up newspaper reporters, it was time for porters to be careful. The hotel porters, he said, will hereafter ride between the hotels and railroad depots instead of walking.
Pugilist bout: Billy O’Donnell said articles of agreement for a fight between himself and Mr. Stout on Jan. 11 were signed and $50 forfeit money placed in the hands of Tommy Kennedy in the Toy annex. The fight is to the finish at catch weight, both to use hand and wrist bandages at their discretion. The purse will be $250, with the winner to take the gate receipts.
Divorce scandal: The case of the Honorable Edward H. Gillette, ex-congressman from this district and a prominent Populist leader, is attracting attention. He and his wife, Sophia, separated by mutual consent and a division of a large amount or property was made. Mrs. Gillette resides in the east, while he has remained here. Gillette has filed a suit for absolute divorce and seeking alimony of $1,000. It seems there has been a disagreement regarding the division of property and this sum is supposed to represent the difference of opinion.
100 Years ago
In the news: The second annual dancing party to be given by the uniform rank of the Knights of Pythias will take place Friday evening in the K. P. Hall. …The Bide-a-Wee Club members were guests in the home of Mrs. J. E. DeWait Tuesday afternoon, where she gave a literary program on the customs of the people of Tacua. …Misses Margaret and Catherine Wolcott entertained a dozen friends at a skating party Friday.
Teddy honored: A noon memorial service was held Wednesday in which the life and deeds of former President Teddy Roosevelt were eulogized and his career reviewed. The public service was held at the Martin Hotel. Mayor Wallace Short said Mr. Roosevelt, 60, was an example for the coming generation. (He died in his sleep on Jan. 6.)
Ice Harvesting: At least 100,000 tons of ice will be harvested for the use by Sioux City people during the heated days of the summer. This vast volume of congealed water will be stored by the Consumers Ice Company. Some 700 men will be employed to cut the ice from two points on the Sioux River and at one station on Crystal Lake.
50 Years Ago
Jewish centennial: The Sioux City Jewish community, which traces its origin back to the infancy of Sioux City, will celebrate its 100th anniversary of its founding throughout 1919. The events will offer the approximately 1,350 members of the Jewish faith a golden opportunity to reflect on past accomplishments and lay the groundwork for successes in the future.
New mini-park: The Iowa Conservation Commission has approved a $19,000 federal “open spaces” grant that will pay for half the cost of buying land for a new park behind the Mary J. Treglia Community House. The estimated cost of the three properties, at Ninth and Virginia streets, is $38,000. The city has budgeted for the other $19,000.
Newsmakers: Mrs. Kenneth Rodeen was re-elected president of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary. …Councilman Paul Berger received the Kiwanis Club’s Medal for Outstanding Community Service at the Normandy. …Dean Petersen was elected president of the Sioux City Firemen’s Association at the Eagles Club. Miss Jolene Stevens, journalist, was elected an honorary association member.
25 Year Ago
Hospitals talk merger: Representatives of Marian Health Center and St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center held private talks over the weekend at the Omaha Marriott Regency Hotel to hammer out a report outlining efforts where they can cooperate or merge operations. Details of their discussions were kept under wraps. A press conference scheduled for Monday was canceled and the earliest a report might be given is in 30 days or longer.
Deputy honored: Lt. Dennis Cessford, a deputy with the Sac County Sheriff's Department, has been named Deputy of the Year by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association. Cessford, 40, of Sac City, has been a member of the department for 13 years.
Music makers: There’s only one band in Siouxland where the trombone section includes a computer programmer, business president, fraud investigator and fourth grade teacher – the Siouxland All America Band. Now in its fourth year, founder and director Michael Hogan said the volunteer musicians number around 50. They play a variety of music. Their concerts are free or held as benefits for local non-profit groups.
These items were published in The Journal Jan. 6-12,1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.