125 Years Ago
Cops called: There was quite a row in the Planters house where the participants were four Swedes. They had been engaged in a game of high five when the trouble started. One of them was smashed in the head with a beer bottle. The cops were called, and the police did the rest.
Cudahy news: A welcome announcement has been received here in a telegram from H. P. Chesley in Omaha saying arrangements have been conducted for the permanent operation of the Cudahy Packing plant here. The house will open next week. Negotiations have been underway for weeks.
Play panned: Lillian Kennedy, soubrette, and her company in “She Couldn’t Marry Three” played to a fair business at the Peavey Grand. Whatever may be said of Kennedy individually, her play and company are of the most painful order and almost provoke the wish that she had married three times and been arrested for double bigamy before the harm was inflicted upon the theater-going public.
100 Years Ago
Shopping campaign: A “Start Buying Christmas Gifts Today” campaign will be started immediately by members of the Associated Retailers’ organization of Sioux City. With only 21 shopping days remaining before Christmas, the merchants point out that unless people begin purchasing holiday gifts at once, there will be the usual rush shortly before December 25.
WWI casualties: Private Harry Bergstrom, 20, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bergstrom of Le Mars, Iowa, was killed in action in France October 16. He enlisted in Company K. …Sergeant Carl R. Anderson was killed Sept. 12 during a battle in France, according to a letter received by his father, C. A. Anderson, 709 Iowa St. …Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Line, of Jennings St., received a telegram announcing the death of their son, Kenneth Line, 20, on Oct. 25 in France. He was in the engineering corps. …Lewis W. Richter, 31, of Sioux City, died fighting in France on Oct. 9. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Richter who live on a farm near Leeds. He was in the infantry.
Park purchase: The Interstate Live Stock Fair Association will purchase Woodland Park, the home of the fair each year. The purchase price will be $95,000 for the park, which covers 95 acres. The association plans to make $10,000 to $12,000 in improvements before the 1919 exposition opens. The money will pay for erection of a new hog pavilion or a horse barn.
50 Years Ago
New construction: The Paddlewheeler buffet dining room will open Friday in the new Marina Inn, which is under construction as part of a $2.5 million convention center, restaurant and motel complex. The project should be finished by spring. …Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Monday for the 52,000-foot addition to be built by the Sioux Honey Association, at 509 Plymouth St. It will double production capacity. Sioux Honey was organized here in 1923.
Around town: The Sioux City Community Theater will present Tennessee Williams” classic, “The Glass Menagerie,” at Shore Acres through Dec. 14. …Artist David West has fashioned a welded-steel sculpture forming a nine-pronged Hanukkah Menorah that has been placed on the façade of the Jewish Community Center. It is a gift from relatives of Hyman and Bella Rivin in honor of their 50th anniversary.
Bank robber nabbed: A 36-year-old Brookings, S.D., man was arrested a day after he allegedly robbed the Toy National Bank’s walk-in facility, at 312 Pierce St. The robber pointed a small handgun at a woman teller at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, demanding money, taking $3,450 in cash. The man was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Fourth Street. He had a considerable amount of money on his person, police said.
25 Years Ago
Morrell update: The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $1 million to keep the John Morrell packing plant open. On Saturday, Local 1142 of the United Food and Commercial Workers voted 372 to 145 to approve the contract. Company officials had announced plans to close the plant Dec. 10. The Siouxland Initiative pledged $250,000, The remaining hurdle is for state officials to finalize their assistance package.
In the news: West High School football coach Al Charlson has been named The Journal’s 1993 Siouxland Football Coach of the Year. …Sioux City attorney Daryl L. Hecht has been elected the 1993-94 president of the Iowa Trial Lawyers Association. …Ester Mae Cox, Iowa State University extension director for Woodbury County, has received the ISU Extension Meritorious Service Award.
Santa delayed: There may be a Santa Claus, Virginia, but he won’t make it to Sioux City Friday to light the Christmas tree downtown. The lighting ceremony and other events had to be canceled due to severe weather. Santa will arrive on the Burlington Northern train at 3 p.m. Dec. 18, just west of the Municipal Auditorium.
