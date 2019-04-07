125 Years Ago
In steamer news: The government steamer Josephine is being fitted out to start upriver May 10, under the command of Capt. W. H. Gould. …The Mandan will follow ten days later under Capt. J. T. Hountz. …The MacPerson, under Capt. B. F. Temple, will not get under way before June 1.
Dump closed: City physician Schott has closed the city dump at the foot of Pearl Street. Hereafter, nothing except ashes and dirt can be deposited there. This will be used to cover over the deposits of manure and refuse made onto the dump during the winter. All manure, slop and vegetable refuse will have to be dumped in the river at the foot of Wall street.
Membership drive: The Riverside Boat Club hopes to greatly increase its membership as soon as the directors comply with the request of the stockholders. They want to reduce the cost of admissions to the club from $35 a year to $25.
100 Years Ago
Victory parade: The Victory Loan Parade, composed largely of military units, constituted one of the most impressive patriotic demonstrations that shall ever have been witnessed in Sioux City, either during or following the war. Ensign Henry Shull was in charge of the Civil War veterans, who rode in automobiles. Other officers were in charge of other units. Reed’s band and the “baby tank” brought up the rear.
Taft coming: The Sioux City Board of Education ordered the schools closed April 16, the day William Howard Taft is to visit Sioux City, so the teachers and pupils may hear him speak. This action was taken at the request of Mayor Wallace Short.
Cocaine busts: The seizure of about 60 ounces of cocaine and morphine valued at $3,900 and the arrest of five men, alleged to be drug importers, was a coup pulled off by Sioux City police Tuesday night. The men were charged with the wholesale importation of “dope” to Sioux City and its distribution to dives. Secret Service operatives have made several visits to the city gathering evidence.
50 Years Ago
North Sioux evacuated: North Sioux City Mayor Albert Streeter ordered the evacuation of the entire town of about 800 people early Wednesday as the swelling of the Big Sioux River poured into neighborhoods. The Siouxland Red Cross opened an evacuation center in the Jackson Hotel in downtown Sioux City. By evening, at least 60 persons had taken refuge there. The Sioux City Humane Society is caring for 23 dogs and other animals of Riverside and North Sioux City families.
King remembered: Memorial services for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Whitfield United Methodist Church, Fifth and Rebecca streets. Grady Buford will give the memorial address honoring the slain civil rights leader who was assassinated April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
In the news: West Wolf Creek Watershed, a 26,000-acre area east of Moville, Iowa, was organized with Harold Hopp named as chairman. …Dr. William Ziebell was elected president of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association. …Former Miss Iowa Marie “Trophy” Mushro of Sioux City married Lucian Jones Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She represented Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in 1965.
25 Years Ago
New center: A $1.4 million Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center has opened on the fourth floor of the Trosper-Hoyt building, 822 Douglas St. It can hold 16 juveniles instead of 12 at the overcrowded center on West Fourth Street. The new center can be expanded to hold 22 teens. The new center will separate juveniles for minor offenses away from those charged with adult crimes.
Newsmakers: Cindy Rarrat has been named manager of the Sioux City Humane Society. For the past eight years, she has managed Sioux City Animal Control. …Monsignor Frank J. Brady, who is retiring after many years of service to the Sioux City Catholic Diocese, will be honored at an open house from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Francis Parish Hall. ...Former Sioux City School Superintendent Elden Rogstad has been named superintendent of the North Winneshiek Community School District, rural Decorah, Iowa, effective July 1.
Jolly Time: Walt Disney Studios has joined with American Popcorn Company to market family-oriented videos with Jolly Time microwave popcorn across the country at stores that rent movies. Free coupons for the popcorn also are included. Cloid Smith founded the company in Sioux City in 1914.
These items were published in The Journal April 7-13, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.