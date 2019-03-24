125 Years Ago
Round-up time: Constable Millard has ordered the women of questionable repute who live along Jones Street between Third and Fourth streets to leave their quarters there. The people of Morning Side have for a long time been complaining about this nuisance and blight upon the city, and Mr. Millard declared he will relieve them of it.
In the news: At last, it seems to be a certainty that Sioux City will get a normal college now and additional quarters have been secured in the Plymouth block. …A large number of Sioux Cityans attended the fair of the Hancock Post, G.A.R., crowding the second floor of the Odd Fellows’ block until nearly 11 p.m.
Keep your boots on: Some strange sneak thief is making a specialty out of taking rubbers and overshoes from the front halls of private residences and the corridors of public halls and churches. Numerous complaints have come into the police from all parts of the city that their foot gear was stolen.
100 Years Ago
Ruff verdict: A jury awarded the Oscar Ruff company $71,532 from the Western Iowa company for the collapse of the Hedges building, Fourth and Douglas streets, on June 29, 1918. A total of 39 people were killed. The Ruff company alleged the collapse was due to reconstruction work underway at the time, while the Western Iowa company attributed the cause to an explosion. Western Iowa officials probably will appeal the ruling.
Domestic advice: Mrs. Helen Downing, a domestic science expert from Chicago, will deliver three lectures Friday and Saturday in the new auditorium at Martin’s department store. The Journal has arranged to bring Mrs. Downing here so that every housewife in Sioux City may learn the newest methods in cutting the cost of living.
Baby tank: A “baby war tank” for use in the Victory Liberty loan campaign is to be shipped to Sioux City from Chicago. Sioux City will be the distribution point for the tank, which will be routed through 25 counties in northwestern Iowa during fundraising efforts.
50 Years Ago
Wreckage found: The wreckage of a light plane missing since Jan. 11 was discovered northwest of Anselmo, Neb., Tuesday by coyote hunters. The bodies of four Augustana College debate students and two faculty members were recovered. The intensive search for the missing plane was hampered by bad weather and the wreckage had been covered with snow. The plane, piloted by the college’s head librarian, was en route from Colorado Springs to Sioux Falls.
Honoring Ike: Sioux City public and parochial schools will not hold classes Monday in observance of the national day of mourning for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He died March 28 at Walter Reed Army Hospital of congestive heart failure. He was 78. Rep. Wiley Mayne, R-Iowa, said, “Our nation has lost one of its greatest citizens in war and peace.”
Newsmakers: Phil Sherman was elected the first commissioner of the Sioux City Baseball Association. …Mrs. Jerry Prahl has been elected president of the Northwest District Dental Association Auxiliary. …Daughters of the Nile will install Cathalena Park as queen Sunday afternoon at the Masonic Temple.
25 Years Ago
Making news: Dean Krenz, publisher of The Journal, announced his retirement effective April 1. He was named publisher on Aug. 21, 1978, coming to Sioux City from the Daily Journal in Elizabeth, N.J. …Donald Stevens, a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, has been named Sioux City Postmaster. …Dr. William Blankenship has been elected chairperson of the Siouxland District Board of Health.
Returning artifacts: Sioux City Public Museum officials have spent six months going through records and identifying 1,300 objects that might be returned to Indian tribes under a federal law. The artifacts have been part of the museum’s Native American collection. The items have been traced to 74 tribes.
Women honored: Six Siouxland women were honored for their leadership and other contributions during the annual Women of Excellence Recognition Ceremony Thursday night at the Marina Inn. The honorees were Janet Young, Linda Kalin, Nancy Staab, Gretchen Gondek, Jane France and Michelle Angelina Bluford.
These items were published in The Journal March 24-30, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.