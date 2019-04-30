125 Years Ago
Play Ball: Sioux City fans opened the Western League season auspiciously with a parade through downtown Sioux City to Evans Park. The baseball team was loudly cheered. The bleachers overflowed and the grand stand held 1,000 people. The Sioux City Huskers downed the Millers by a score of 11 to 4.
One-arm bandits: A number of traveling men were amusing themselves at the Hotel Garretson by watching their nickels disappear in the slot of a machine there. One of the men dropped 10 to 12 nickels in succession when he exclaimed, “Oh, no, this isn’t a gambling device. This is a money maker!”
In outdoor news: The fishing season opens in three weeks. Already a number of fishing parties are being organized to make excursions to the Minnesota lakes. …Members of the Inter Ocean Wheel club staked off the stations for the relay race to be held form Le Mars to Sioux City on the Le Mars road. There will be seven relays of four miles each.
100 Year Ago
Recall update: If a mass meeting of 800 men at the Labor Temple Monday night can be viewed as a criteria, union labor will be united in opposing the recall of Sioux City Mayor Wallace M. Short. Many men were turned away because the third floor of the Motor Mart was packed to its capacity. …Petitions to recall Short were filed in the City Clerk’s office Tuesday, containing 4,528 signatures, about twice the number needed to warrant a recall election.
Too much fun: A convivial “joy squad,” holding a party at 1113 Sixth St. in honor of Mollie Green’s 32nd birthday, did not call for the appearance of police to squelch festivities Saturday night. The party of six men and five women took their arrests as huge jokes. After being taken to the station, they were singing, dancing, swearing, roaring and romping around. They were charged with disturbing the peace.
Around town: The Sioux City Bird Club will meet Tuesday evening at 8 o’clock in the lecture room at the public library. Papers will be read on the Lincoln, Savannah and White-Throated sparrows. …The Knapp & Spencer social club held a masquerade party and an orchestra furnished the music. At 10:30 o’clock that evening, a luncheon was served.
50 Years Ago
First in nation: Abu Bekr Shrine and Sioux City’s two Knights of Columbus councils (Epiphany and E. J. Tierney) will co-sponsor a Shrine-Knights of Columbus dance June 27 at the Municipal Auditorium. This is believed to be the first combined function of this type to be held in the nation. The Mel Dunn Orchestra of Omaha will provide the music.
White squad cars: Two new white traffic cars have been added to the Sioux City Police Department’s fleet, bringing to three the number of all-white cars. The third car, which had been black, was painted white. “Northwestern University’s Traffic Institute recommends the use of white traffic cars, and many other cities in the nation already are using them,” said Lt. Lester M. Zerschling. The white cars are easier for motorists to see.
Making news: Bill Diamond, preparator at the Sioux City Public Museum, will demonstrate the cutting and polishing of gem stones during a program at 8 o’clock Wednesday evening at the museum. …An exhibit and sale of original etchings, lithographs and woodcuts will be held this weekend at the Sioux City Art Center. The pieces will be presented by the Ferdinand Roten Galleries of Baltimore, Md.
25 Years Ago
MRHD grants: For the first time, Missouri River Historical Development distributed $28,418 in gambling proceeds to 31 Woodbury County charities. MRHD, the nonprofit organization which holds the state license for gaming in Woodbury County, collects 50 cents for every passenger on the gambling boat, anchored on the Missouri River.
Area news: The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors accepted delivery of two, free 1994 Ford Taurus vehicles as part of an ethanol fuel study. …The season opener of Park Jefferson Speedway will be Saturday, with races starting at 7:30 p.m. …The quarterly meeting of the Nebraska Leafy Spurge Working Task Force will be held next week at the King Kone Restaurant in Bassett, Neb.
Anniversary celebrated: Representatives of 59 Presbyterian churches in Northwest Iowa met at 3 p.m. Sunday to honor the three missionaries who prayed on Prospect Hill 150 years ago, on April 29, 1869. A monument was built in 1913 at the top of the bluff, at West First and Bluff streets. The missionaries, including Sheldon Jackson, prayed for divine guidance before traveling west. Speakers were the Revs. William Skinner, Mike Pappadackis and Lola Haskins.
These items were published in The Journal April 28-May 4, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.