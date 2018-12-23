125 Years Ago
Fashionable fowl: The 2nd annual exhibition of the Northwestern Poultry and Pet Stock association attracted 700 birds to the Peavey Grand opera house. This is nearly twice the number as shown a year ago. In the east, poultry shows are eminently fashionable affairs and are visited by the elite of society.
News around town: Miss Leah Irvine gave a taffy pull, which was a very sweet affair. …The sale of dolls was at the home of Mrs. T. J. Stone and were given to the young girls in her Sunday school class. The sale made $81 for the Samaritan home. …Livery men of the city are sighing for more snow to make sleighing good in their cutters. Without the snow, they’ll lose money.
Weather maps: The local weather bureau is distributing 200 weather maps, requiring almost the entire attention of one man to do the work. About 40 maps are to be placed around Sioux City, with the remaining ones going to the surrounding towns.
100 Years Ago
Expensive sign: Two policemen are guarding the “Merry Christmas” sign in the window of the Will H. Beck company. The background is a piece of black velvet, but the letters are made of a few hundred sparkling diamonds, valued at $150,000. The centerpiece is a diamond ring valued at $2,200. Unmounted diamonds are scattered about beneath the sign.
In Diocesan news: The nomination has been announced of the Rev. Edmond Heelan, parish priest of the Sacred Heart Catholic church in Fort Dodge, Iowa, as titular bishop of Gerasa. It has been expected that Father Heelan will be appointed assistant bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City. Bishop Phillip J. Garrigan, about 77, has asked the Vatican for an assistant bishop because of his advanced age and failing health.
Hotel feast: The Martin hotel’s Christmas party will begin at 11 o’clock and again from noon to 2 o’clock on Christmas day. For the first time since the war, the dessert offerings will include plum pudding. Following a musical program, gifts will be given to both guests and employees. Jolly Santa Claus will be in the hotel lobby starting at 11 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Plane crash: Shortly after taking off from the Sioux City Airport Friday morning, Ozark Airlines Flight 982 crashed a half-mile north of the airport in a wooded area. All 62 passengers and four crew survived, but a number were hospitalized with injuries. The flight originated in Sioux Falls and was scheduled to fly on to Chicago from Sioux City. Stewardess Trudy Roybal, 22, although suffering head and face lacerations, refused to get in an ambulance until all passengers were out of the plane.
Loot left: Policemen, following the tracks left in newly fallen snow early Monday, apprehended two suspects in connection with the burglary of jewelry from Greenberg’s Jewelry, 509 Fourth St. Officers recovered the $930 worth of jewelry the burglars dropped in the snow as they fled the scene. They had broken a display window.
Entertainment offerings: Municipal Auditorium: Grand Ol’ Opry show 8 p.m. Sunday with Dottie West, Little Jimmy Dickens and others. …Opheum Theater: Walt Disney’s “The Horse in the Gray Flannel Suit.” Capital: Steve McQueen stars in “Bullitt.” Morningside Cinema: “2001 A Space Odyssey. ,.,,Hollywood: “Camelot” starring Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero.
25 Years Ago
Correctionville tree: Becky Bollmeyer and her husband, Gary, of Correctionville again are placing Christmas decorations on a fir tree along the north side of U.S. Highway 20 west of Correctionville. After vandals chopped down the “Country Tree,” Earl May Nursery in Sioux City donated a 6-toot Scotch Pine to replace it. The couple also decorate the tree for other holidays.
Celebrating in Turkey: Santa will taxi up in an F-16 warplane on Christmas Day at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey. Flying Ol’ St. Nick will visit children who live on the base, as well as members of the 185th Fighter Group of the Iowa Air National Guard, originally based in Sioux City. The about 185 guard members and four other Air Guard units arrived in Turkey earlier this month to help enforce the no-fly zone from Iraqi air attacks.
Church services: Many of the Christmas Eve services at Sioux City churches will feature Holy Communion, music and candlelight. Those include First Baptist, Ninth and Douglas streets; Mount Zion Missionary Baptist, 1421 Geneva St.; St. Thomas Episcopal, 12th and Douglas streets; St. Paul’s Indian Mission, 524 Center St.; Augustana Lutheran, 600 Court St.; Cathedral of the Epiphany 10th and Douglas streets; Morningside Presbyterian, 4327 Morningside Ave.; First Evangelical free, 1807 Nebraska St., and Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th St.
