100 years ago: More than 100,000 said to attend interstate livestock fair

Trouble Over A Watch: Lilly Burke and seven inmates of her place were arrested last night by Constable Johnson on the charges of prostitution on information sworn out by Cora Crane, a former inmate of Lilly's place. The arrest grew out of some trouble between Cora and Lilly about a watch.
Charles P. Ibs Found Dead: Charles P. Ibs, one of the pioneer residents Sioux City and one of the oldest and best known business men, was found dead in bed at the City hotel in Jennings street near Third, at 6:30 o'clock last night with every indication that he had committed suicide.
Highwaymen Shot Victim: Although he made no attempt to resist the demands of two highwaymen who held him up in Dace street, between Stuben and Morgan streets, Clyde Gray, who rooms at the Commercial hotel, was shot twice by the footpads, who ran without attempting to rob him.
102,000 Attend the Fair: More than 100,000 admissions were paid at the Interstate Live Stock fair, according to a recheck made in the auditing offices Sunday, F.L. Eaton, president of the fair association, announced yesterday.
Children's Lives Periled: Enough strychnine to kill scores, perhaps hundreds, of people was scattered in the street and secreted in a box at the Hopkins school playground, West Eighth and Panoah streets, late yesterday afternoon by two drug fiends who robbed the E.T. Thompson drug store, 915 West Seventh street about 4 o'clock. Several bottles of the deadly poison where taken by the men, who evidently were searching for narcotics.
Rose O’Connor distributes books at St. Vincent Hospital as part of a program to help WW I veterans in this photo from 1920. This program, started in 1919, was among the first of its kind in the nation, partnering the public Sioux City Library Hospital Service with a private hospital. Interestingly, the carts used by the library service were manufactured by local woodworking Company Soiset Brothers.
This photo, taken in the late 1920s, shows the Northwestern Bell Telephone company. The building, located at Ninth and Douglas streets, houses much of the equipment of the telephone company, as well as the long distance switchboard and the company's business offices. The building was completed in 1927, after the Bell Telephone company absorbed the lines and dial equipment of the Sioux City Telephone company.
North Junior High was located on the west side of Nebraska Street between 25th and 26th streets, where North Park/Brookdale Living is today. It closed in the early 1980s when the district changed the school’s grade levels (when junior high schools became middle schools). It was torn down in 1992.
Members of the 1923 Men's Bible Class at First Presbyterian Church are shown on the steps of the church located at 6th and Nebraska streets. The Rev. Edwin F. Rippey, the second from the left in the second row, was the minister at First Presbyterian Church and Melvin G. Clark, second from the left in the first row, served as the class leader.
Outline New 4-Lane Route to Riverside: The City Council got a look Monday at the preliminary route of what eventually will be a new four-lane thoroughfare through the west side of Riverside. The road will pass the new west side high school at W. 19th and Casselman Streets.
Set Airways Service Open House Here: Airways Service Inc., Sioux City's oldest general aviation agency representative, will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies and an open house at its new facilities at the Sioux City Municipal Airport Saturday and Sunday.
Move to Combat School Vandalism: Night patrols with dogs and electronic alarms to combat vandalism in schools came under discussion at the Tuesday night meeting of the Sioux City Community School Board.
Confessed murderer gets life term: Confessed triple-murderer Juan Manuel Ortega will spend the rest of his life in an Iowa prison. Judge Phillip S. Dandos sentenced the 18-year-old for the murder of Stephanie Woods in Sioux City on June 16. Ortega has also confessed to killing Cleo Sherman of Macy, Neb. near Homer on March 22, and Gary P. Miller at Miller's South Sioux City business on June 13.
Nativity Parish dedicates center: The first Catholic education center to be built in Sioux City in 30 years will be dedicated in special services. The Nativity Parish Educational Center is located adjacent to the Church of the Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way.
Candidates research crime with police rides: With crime issues dominating campaign themes the police squad car has taken on new significance. This week, congressional candidate Sheila McGuire spent part of her Friday night riding along with Sioux City police officers. With reporter in tow gubernatorial candidate Bonnie Campbell also joined Sioux City's finest for a night on patrol earlier in the campaign.
These items were published in The Journal Sept. 23 to 29, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.
Fourth Street Mall
Aalfs Manufacturing Co.
Western Iowa Tech Community College
WIT Archival Photo
Biking at Briar Cliff
Frank H. Greteman
Proposed Brandeis building
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Interstate 29
Sioux City Federal Plaza
Biltmore Motel and Restaurant
South Sioux City television
Barge on Missouri River
1970 fire
October storm
Sioux City Marina and Boat Harbor
Senftner Volkswagen
Municipal parking ramp
Everett's Furniture Barn
Olson Cycle Center
YWCA Pool
Gov. Robert D. Ray
Normandy exterior 1974
Fantles
Livestock Exchange Building
Stockyards aerial
Sioux Quality Packers Inc.
Combination Bridge
Combination Bridge construction
Normandy buffet
