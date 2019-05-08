125 Years Ago
Pavilion planned: The Riverside Park company has made arrangements for conducting an amusement pavilion at the park this summer. A stage will be built and the audience will be seated in a tent. Standard comedies and dramas will be presented, and Elmendorf’s orchestra will furnish the music.
In the news: The Interstate Fair is a go. That was the decision made at a convention held in the Woodbury County Courthouse with delegates from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. …Lieutenant Reeves, Third Infantry, has had his recruiting office open for 10 days and has signed up eight men to date.
No bail for beer: Two patrolmen went into the kitchen of Mrs. Lowe, who lives and runs a saloon on Fourth Street between Court and Virginia. They found her presiding over a keg of beer with two men drinking beer. Mrs. Lowe was charged with keeping and selling intoxicating liquors and the men were charged with unlawful assembly. They were released on bail, but the beer was not bailable and is still being held at the station.
100 Years Ago
Around town: Ethel Barrymore, the distinguished actress and comedienne, will perform at the Auditorium Wednesday in “The Off Chance.” …Mrs. Cloid Smith of Sioux City presided over a 1 o’clock luncheon Wednesday in her home for members of the Colonial Club. …The first railroad carload of freshly frozen fish from Boston – 40,000 pounds worth -- are selling for less than half the usual price, from 5 to 8 cents a pound.
Name change: It is the intention of the Commercial club to change its name to “Sioux City Chamber of Commerce,” declared president E. J. Wallen, chairman of the Manufacturers’ Bureau. He made the announcement during the club’s annual meeting.
Youthful follies: More than 100 youthful revelers, the majority of whom were 16, were dispersed at 3:30 o’clock Sunday morning when police raided a dance at a residence in Emerson Heights. Police arrested A. W. Lynn for operating a dance after the closing hour of 11:30. Neighbors had complained about the disturbance.
50 Years Ago
Guardsmen returning: The first contingent of members of the 174th Tactical Fighter Squadron returned to Sioux City Sunday from South Vietnam, where they had been deployed for a year. The guardsmen flew about 6,490 missions in their F100 Supersabres, providing air support, bombing and strafing missions against the enemy. Back in Sioux City, the airmen will join other returning members of the 185th Tactical Fighter Group who have been serving at bases in Korea and elsewhere.
Making news: Mrs. Strode (Beverly) Hinds of Sioux City has been elected president of the Iowa Dental Association Women’s Auxiliary at the annual meeting in Des Moines. …The Sioux City Singles Club will hold a picnic and steak fry at Scenic Park in South Sioux City starting at 6:30 p.m Thursday. …Dedication ceremonies for the new fire station at 1828 27th St. will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, and open houses will be held at all stations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Out the window: A crane is being used to lift a truck trailer body to the fourth floor of the Sears, Roebuck & Co. warehouse at Third and Jackson streets. A hole was knocked in the wall so merchandise can be loaded directly into the trailer and then taken to a warehouse on Tri-View Avenue. The downtown building will be torn down to make room for a parking ramp. Between 80 to 90 truckloads will be needed.
25 Years Ago
Wells expansion – Le Mars, Iowa, leaders praised Wells Dairy’s decision to build its $10 million distribution center there, with construction to begin immediately. Doug Wells, senior vice president, said the center will be built as part of the overall $19 million expansion project. The distribution center will employ 50 new people.
Community news: Gateway 2000 in North Sioux City has expanded its marketing operations into France. …East High School teacher Royce Barnum has been elected chairman of the city’s Human Rights Commission. ...More than 35,000 people visited the Dinamation exhibit featuring life-sized prehistoric creatures during its two-month run at the KD Station.
Eclipse observed: Siouxlanders used a variety of viewing devices, from two pieces of paper to welders’ goggles to observatories, to witness the moon partially blocking the sun Tuesday. The sky dimmed and the temperature dropped 3 degrees at 11:45 a.m. when 80 percent of the sun was blocked out. The next total eclipse will be in 2019.
These items were published in The Journal May 5-11, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.