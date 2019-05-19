125 Years Ago
In society news: Mrs. James Gordon Fullerton opened her lovely home at the corner of Douglas and 18th streets to her lady friends, receiving them between 3 and 6 o’clock Wednesday. Tropical plants and spring blooms were used in decorations. In the dining room refreshments were served consisting of ices, cakes and hot drinks. Mrs. Fullerton received in a beautiful gown of white satin, trimmed with mink fur.
Didn’t harm dogs: City Marshal Pecaut says he has not been guilty of shooting dogs and leaving them lying on the street. In only two instances, he has killed dogs that were vicious ones. He shot them at the solicitation of their owners.
Ailing prisoners: The Woodbury County Jail is in bad condition again and the jailer has had to move the prisoners out of some of the cells into which water has run through the walls and covered the floors. A prisoner named Nathan is ill as a result and the attending physician says he must be removed to a healthier place. The Allen woman, confined on a charge of larceny, is suffering from throat trouble brought about by the damp conditions.
100 Years Ago
Lots of booze: A $4,000 supply of liquor consisting of 480 quarts of whiskey was seized by Dakota County Sheriff George Cain and State Agent A. L. Mathwig in a raid early Sunday morning at a farmhouse near Willis, Nebraska. The farmhouse is alleged to be the headquarters of an interstate ring of booze runners. Four men were arrested, of which three live in Sioux City.
In P.E.O. news: Mrs. Ada Van Horn of Morningside was elected second vice president of the Iowa Grand Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Thursday at the state convention held at the First Methodist Episcopal Church here. …”Embroidery will be a lost art among the young women of the next generation,” declared Mrs. Winona Reeves, past supreme president of the P.E.O. Sisterhood at the convention. “The long months of war have purged their lives of pettiness. They want to do worthwhile things.”
Kicked out: About 40 roomers of the Star hotel were forced out Saturday when Sheriff W. H. Jones placed padlocks on the doors in pursuance of court orders to abate the nuisance there. The ejected roomers are largely laboring men, chorus girls and waitresses who objected strenuously to being ousted. Lawsuits resulted in the court order in which the owner had been fined for running a house of ill fame.
50 Years Ago
185th parade: Men of the 185th Tactical Fighter Group were officially welcomed home Saturday from South Vietnam and elsewhere with a parade, entertainment and barbecue feed. There were 31 units in the parade downtown including the pilots of the 174th Fighter Squadron of the 185th, who rode in convertibles. Iowa Gov. Robert Ray was in the reviewing stand and declared it “Recognition Day.”
A golden jubilee Mass was held Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Epiphany for the Most Rev. Joseph M. Mueller, bishop of the Sioux City Diocese. John Patrick Cardinal Cody of the Archdiocese of Chicago and Luigi Raimondi, apostolic delegate to the United States, joined clergy and lay people in celebrating Bishop Mueller’s 50 years in the priesthood.
Making news: The Sioux City Council agreed to turn the Fairmount Park Library over for use as a neighborhood center, which will be operated by the Siouxland Opportunity Corp. ...Pfc. Lawrence Butler of Sioux City was the sixth Marine in the history of the Recruit Training Regiment at San Diego to score a perfect 500-point total on his physical fitness test. …Miss Carla Sue Janssen,16 of Carroll, Iowa, was crowned the 1969 Farm-to-Market Truckers Queen Friday evening at the Municipal Auditorium.
25 Years Ago
Tulip time: The 54th annual Orange City Tulip Festival began Thursday and will run through Saturday. Featured is the Dutch Street Organ whose 277 pipes are made out of wood. It stands 11 feet tall and is 13 feet long. Arlin Brenneman is caretaker of the organ. Heather Vermast is the 1994 Tulip Queen.
In the news The Native American Café has opened at the American Indian Center, 619 Sixth St., in Sioux City. The menu features a number of Indian dishes ranging from fry bread to flavorful bison chili to tangy wild rice. …Enticed by a $150,000 in incentives, Northwest Airlines pledged Tuesday to bring jets to Sioux Gateway Airport with two nonstop flights to Minneapolis starting Aug. 1.
New teen center: The Sioux City Council gave teenagers a place of their own Monday when it agreed to turn the former Riverside Golf Course Club into a teen center. The Parks and Recreation Department will run the center, which will give youth a place to play video games, shoot pool and dance. Admission will be 50 cents and arcade games will cost 25 cents each. The club, to be renamed the Council Oak Community Center, also will be offered for rent for receptions and other events.
