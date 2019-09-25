100 years ago: Sioux City councilman proposes jail instead of fines for automobile speeders

Dr. Perry's Hypnotic Tests: Dr. Perry has filled the time at the Peavey Grand during the past week with his hypnotic tests. He has not been favored with good houses, but the exhibitions have been excellent in their way.
Ladies Gymnasium Class: There have been many inquires as to whether the Y.M.C.A. will have a ladies' class in gymnasium work this season. It has been decided to start a ladies' gymnasium and swimming class if thirty members can be secured.
Judgement Against The City: The case of Mrs Eugene Pape vs. the city was called in Judge Wakefield's court and was on trial. Plaintiff sued for the value of a horse killed by breaking through a bridge near Leeds.
Aviator Has Bare Escape From Death: After defyingfateby circling the oval at the fair grounds six times, scarcely ten feet above the ground, in a thrilling race with Verne Soules, a dirt track demon, and Walter Peck, a former Army aviator, yesterday afternoon in the presence of more than 5,000 breathless spectators, miraculously escaped death when his machine became unmanageable and dived to the earth nose first as he was attempting to make a landing.
Five Robbed and Disrobed: Onawa, Iowa - Two tramps held up five farm hands, who were shooting craps in a field here last night, taking about $50, after which the holdups compelied the participants in the game to divest themselves of all their clothing except their "beeveedees."
Would Imprison Speeders: Jail instead of fines may be the punishment for automobile speeders and reckless drivers under the proposed city traffic ordinance, Councilman J.B. Mann told the Rotary Club yesterday. It is no hardship on most motorists to pay fines, he asserted.
Vandals Cause $3,000 Damages at Woodrow: Vandals struck at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School Monday night and damaged parts of all four floors with the most extensive destruction in the lunch room where food was stuffed in appliances and thrown on the floor, according to a police report.
Cars are shown parked on Fourth Street in 1961, looking east from Water Street. Bomgaars at the time was at 204-206 Fourth St. Parking surveys in 1963 indicated that 20,000 vehicles parked in downtown Sioux City each day.
This photo is from the 1966 River-Cade celebration, facing north from the Marina Inn on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River toward downtown Sioux City. River-Cade was launched in 1964 to celebrate the opening of a year-round 6-foot navigation channel on the Missouri River between Sioux City and St. Louis, Missouri.
A barge filled with molasses for the Kay Dee Feed Co., 1919 Grand Ave., and consignee, Industrial Molasses, is pushed under the Interstate 29 bridge April 19, 1964, by the towboat Atchison. The barge was the first commercial vessel to arrive in Sioux City since May 1960, and the first ever to go up the new Floyd River channel.
Crews work on the Floyd River in the South Bottoms area of Sioux City. Rechannelization efforts started in the early 1960s. The flood control project signaled the final demise of the South Bottoms neighborhood.
Working in the Sioux City Journal newsroom in the 1960s are, from left, Karen Luken, wire editor; Cathy (Cook) Shively, reporter; Dianne (Seeland) Rose, reporter; Pam Cotton, librarian; Robert Hentges, local editor; Ben Shuman, state editor; and Robert Dodsley, news editor.
You could get just about anything you wanted at Katz Drug Store, shown in this photo. The store, opened by two enterprising brothers from Kansas City, Mo., did a lively business from 1936 to 1960 in Sioux City.
This undated photo from the 1960s shows thousands of gift packages, filled with toys and treats, to given to needy children for Christmas through the Journal-sponsored Goodfellow fund. Truckloads of toys are sorted and packed by volunteers, then are distributed at Goodfellow headquarters.
In 1960, the Floyd Monument becomes the first National Historic Landmark designated by the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior. This photo shows the dedicatory celebration. The remains of Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only member of the Lewis and Clark expedition to die during the trip, are in urns that are encased in the concrete core of the current monument. Floyd died and was buried with military honors Aug. 20, 1804.
Little Sioux Youngsters Go to Makeshift Classes: Little Sioux, Iowa - About 50 Little Sioux grade school children went to makeshift classes Monday morning as parents in the Harrison County community began their fourth week of protest against the closing of the Little Sioux Elementary School.
St. Joseph's Develops 2-Year Nursing School: An accelerated two-year diploma program in nursing has been developed at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and will be available to students in August of 1970.
Kidnapped girl reunited with her family: A 12-year-old girl was reunited with her family in Storm Lake, Iowa Wednesday after what police are calling a traumatizing ordeal. The girl was forced into a car after stepping off her school bus in Storm Lake Monday afternoon.
Burn victim learns fire, potent alcohol don't mix: A Sioux City woman was seriously burned Thursday by lighting a flammable alcoholic beverage while drinking it, police said.
Four arrested for bank heist: Nine hours after a First Federal Saving Bank branch office was held up in Sioux City Friday, four men were arrested in Omaha before they could board a jet to the West Coast.
These items were published in The Journal Sept. 16 to 22, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.
