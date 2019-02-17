125 Years Ago
Railroad thefts: John Austin, the special agent of the Omaha road who is in Sioux City, says that the company has been losing large quantities of merchandise, meat and other items from cars in its yards here. He said the evidence is that organized bands of thieves are committing the depredations.
School plan nixed: South Sioux City officials have met with so much opposition to the proposal to hold a bond issue that they dropped the plan to secure a location of a normal school in town. The school is now located in Dixon, Ill., and would have moved to South Sioux City if a bond issue had passed. There is no prospect of securing it now.
The ice men: The men cutting ice have completed their harvest on the Sioux River and all the houses there are filled to their capacity. They report the crop is of unusually good quality and that Sioux City people will get cleaner ice than in previous years. About 30,000 tons of ice were cut and packed. The large force of men is now at work on the Floyd river near 11th street.
100 Years Ago
Prohibition news: It is expected that many Sioux City grocers will stock up heavily on candy in the near future with the coming of national Prohibition. The money that customers would have expended for alcoholic beverages will be diverted to other channels. D.A. Magee, secretary of the local Retail Merchants’ Association, recommended grocers carry better stocks of sweets to meet the growing demand. (Prohibition began Jan, 17, 1920, when the 18th Amendment to the Constitution went into effect.)
New park: Mayor Wallace Short announced that a park on the banks of the Floyd River, south of Seventh Street, will be open this spring. The city has obtained an option on the land for $4,000. The park would be 1 ½ blocks long and a half-block wide.
Messy divorce: John J. Murphy, former captain of the high school football team and prominent in athletic circles here, has been sued for divorce by his wife, Mrs. Dorothy A. Murphy, on the grounds of cruel and inhumane treatment. She asks for the custody of their two children and $125 month in alimony. They eloped and were married in Sioux Falls a short time after graduating from high school in 1915.
50 Years ago
Bridges out: High water knocked out two Woodbury County bridges near Moville, Iowa. A number of residents have to take the long way home because the bridges near Moville were damaged by flood waters. Officials said the river is rising in other counties. Much of the flooding was caused by ice jams.
In the news: Wall Street Mission/Goodwill Industries has earned recognition as the 1993 Business of the Year presented by the Better Business group of Siouxland. ..,Ronald Pietz has been elected president of the Mary J. Treglia Community House board. …Jose DeAnda of South Sioux City, won the Nebraska State Prep Championship in the Class A individual title in the 130-pound division.
Area news: Le Mars: David Hilliard, former chief of staff for the Black Panther Party, will speak at Teikyo Westmar University Tuesday. …Spencer: The Northwest Iowa Tillage Expo will be held at the South Park Mall Thursday. …Sheldon: Northwest Iowa Community College will hold a personal development workshop, “How to Survive Change,” Thursday.
25 Years Ago
Boat Expo: The Greater Siouxland Boat, Sports and Travel Show will be held Friday through Sunday at the Sioux City Convention Center. Representatives of fishing and hunting lodge will present information on vacation packages and fishing seminars will be held. Door prizes will include golf clubs, a cell phone, lodging at Village West Resort on West Lake Okoboji and a fishing trip on Lake Superior.
New school district: The school mascot, colors and song of the new Dakota Valley School District were announced at a packed pep rally at the Jefferson Middle School in McCook Lake Thursday: Panthers; black, purple and silver, and the Notre Dame Victory March melody. Residents voted last October to divide the district, sending a portion of pupils to the Elk Point district and the rest to the new Dakota Valley district.
In the news: Rabbi David Wolpe, director of the Ostrow Library and instructor on modern Jewish thought in Los Angeles, will deliver addresses Monday at Morningside College and Mount Sinai Temple. …Noted violinist Eric Grossman will be accompanied by his sister, pianist Michele Grossman, Friday at Eppley Auditorium, sponsored by the Sioux City Concert Course. They are Sioux City natives.
These items were published in The Journal Feb. 17-23, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994,