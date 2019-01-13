125 Years Ago
Library lights: The foundations for the city lighting plant dynamo and engine are in place. It has not yet been decided by the city light committee whether any of the city buildings, other than the library, will be lighted from this plant.
Roundup time: Sioux City Chief of Police Hawman said the police have started another crusade against women of doubtful character, who have resorted to rooms in various parts of the city. Chief Hawman expressed his intention of keeping it up until the women are all driven out of town.
Adoption available: The Woodbury County authorities are caring for a robust baby boy, aged one week, at the county poor farm where he was taken after being abandoned. It is the desire to have the little one adopted into a family who will give him a good home.
100 Years Ago
Fire routs guests: An overheated furnace, with drafts wide open, Monday night caused $10,000 in damage in a building at 916 Fourth St. occupied by the Olympic Theater, L. S. Shukin Store and the Eagle Hotel. Upon discovery of the blaze at 9:30 o’clock, theater patrons dispersed without disorder and hotel guests retreated to the street carrying their personal possessions, returning when the fire was checked.
Around town: A new $10,000 pipe organ has been purchased from a Boston firm by the members of the First Congregational Church. …Fred Cunningham, retired Chief of Police, has launched a detective agency in the Trimble Building. …Birds from the pens of Ray Gardner of Osage, Iowa, carried off two of the three awards in the Sweepstakes Division of the Interstate Poultry Show here. Both were White Wyandotte hens.
Ex-policeman charged: Former policeman Frank Boyles, his automobile, a cargo of 19 cases of whiskey and Archie Kroloff fell into the hands of the police Sunday morning. The seizure was made at a garage in the rear of Boyles’ apartment, 1314 Douglas St. Boyles was charged with illegal transportation of liquor, illegal sale of liquor and operating an automobile with improper (plate) numbers. Kroloff also is being held on charges.
50 Years Ago
Missing plane searches: During the week, a number of searches were made in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota for a missing Piper Cherokee carrying four debate students from Augustana College and two faculty members. Bad weather hampered the search. Some 200 Augustana College students traveled to Martin’s Flying Service in South Sioux City to be divided into search teams. Others included 50 members of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Rescue Unit with 70 snowmobiles, helicopters and Civil Air Control planes. The plane, piloted by the college’s head librarian, was en route from Denver, where the students participated in a college debate tournament, to Sioux Falls.
In the news: Thomas Gerkin was installed as president of the Abu Bekr Shrine Chanters. …Izzy Rozen was elected president of the Independent Garage Owners of Sioux City. …Mrs. Shirley Winfrey has been elected president of the Young Matrons Art Club.
Making music: The Siouxland Youth Symphony will present its annual mid-winter concert at Hayworth Junior High School at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Prof. Isaac Ostrow of the Morningside College faculty will conduct the young musicians.
25 Years Ago
Honoring Dr. King: A day-long celebration of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. started Monday at 10:30 a.m. with speakers at the Hilton Inn. Marchers gathered at 11 a.m. at the American Indian Center, 619 Sixth St. and walked to the old City Hall for a rally and speeches. At 7 p.m., a seminar was held at St. Luke’s auditorium discussing harassment, prejudice and insensitivity.
New “hip” store: Tom Johnson and Fred Randle have opened G. I. Fashions on the ground level of the Davidson Building, Sixth and Pierce streets. The G.I. takes its name from the owners’ hometown of Gary, Indiana. They said there is a lack of stores selling “hip” young men’s fashions. Previously Johnson and Randle worked at MCI in Sergeant Bluff.
Making news: Thomas Lewis, Sioux City Symphony music director and conductor, announced that the 1994-95 season will be his last. He took the job in 1977. …Stacy Casey, staff writer for The Journal, has been elected president of the Greater Sioux City Press Club. …Dr, Paul A. Fee, a family physician at Midtown Medical Clinic, has been recertified a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice.
These items were published in The Journal Jan.13-19, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.