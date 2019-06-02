125 Years Ago
Summer school starts: The third annual session of “The Summer School” opens this week. The instructors are among the best teachers of the Sioux City public schools and are acquainted with all of the grades of school work. The tuition costs $8 for a term. Classes will be held in the Commercial College, on the corner of Fourth and Jackson streets.
Ad for men: Young and middle-aged men suffering from nervous, debilitating, premature old age and kindred symptoms should send 10 cents in stamps for large, illustrated treaties. The pamphlets suggest a means of treatment and are sealed in plain envelopes. Request your copy in care of World’s Dispensary Medical Association, Buffalo, N.Y.
In sports news: The Phoenix Tennis club has secured grounds at the corner of 12th and Jones streets for courts on which to play. …The Athletics and Shamrocks played a game of baseball at Crescent park, with the Athletics winning by a score of 33 to 14. …The Monfort & Ellis and the Nonpareil baseball clubs will play a game at Evans Park Saturday.
100 Years Ago
Morningside celebrates: Morningside College celebrated its 25th anniversary of its founding Saturday evening, portraying the history of Sioux City and the college, as well as its future. A crowd of 1,700 persons witnessed the performance of the students. The pageant included members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition approaching a campfire, where they were welcomed by Indian chiefs. Sergeant Floyd was carried into the circle on a stretcher and died during the feast.
Bank robbery: Four shabbily dressed men robbed the Leeds bank at gunpoint. They forced the bank cashier and two bank patrons into a back room where they compelled them to face the wall and to extend their hands to the ceiling. They stole $4,000 in cash, $12,000 worth of Liberty bonds belonging to the bank and $10,000 in bonds belonging to depositors. They made their getaway in a high-powered automobile headed toward Sioux City.
Fish hide booze: Jake Siegel, a fish peddler, was fined $100 in district court Monday for maintaining a liquor nuisance. The indictment stated that 44 half pints of whiskey were found in his house when it was raided. Officials believe he carried the liquor about in his fish cart and sold it whenever the opportunity was offered on his rounds.
50 Years Ago
Plant expansion: Container Corporation, a Chicago-based packaging company, is expanding its Sioux City plant at 1601 Tri-View Ave. The project will double the size of the existing building and provide warehouse space for storage and paper stock and additional production space in an enlarged shipping department.
In the news: More than 400 persons are expected to attend the 13th annual convention of Iowa World War I veterans at the Warrior Motor Inn through Saturday. The women’s auxiliary also will meet. …The Oddfellows and Rebekahs have moved to their new lodge at 1224 18th St., from their headquarters of 90 years at 703 Fourth St. The old building will be razed for an urban renewal project. …Marine Pfc. Gail Gene Sanderson, 19, of Anthon, Iowa, was killed in hostile action near Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam, on May 27. He was a field artillery cannoneer with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, A Battery.
Store fire: Fire at the Younker-Martins Department Store caused moderate loss Tuesday night. Fire Capt. Paul Dreeves said the flames were confined to the wrapping table in the fifth floor stockroom. Jordon Fish of Vista Travel Service located on that floor called in the alarm after he noticed smoke. The store recently was purchased by the city for the CBD-East Urban Renewal Area.
25 Years Ago
Statue dedicated: The statue “The Spirit of Siouxland” was dedicated Sunday along the Missouri riverfront. The statute depicts then Lt. Col. Dennis Nielsen of the Air National Guard carrying Spencer Bailey, 3, from the wreckage of the crash of United Flight 232 at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989. Pilot Capt. Al Haynes said, “As we dedicate this statute, let us see all whose actions were involved” in the rescue effort. A total of 112 persons died and another 184 survived.
WWII remembrances: An exhibit of WWII items are on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 2901 Jackson St., commemorating the 50th anniversary of D-Day. Displays include uniforms and weapons from U.S., Germany and Japan, photographs and ration books. …The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska sponsored a powwow Monday for Indian veterans, especially for those who served in World War II. The surviving vets or their families were honored with the traditional blankets and shawls.
Making news: A total of 206 cowboys and cowgirls are participating in the Cherokee (Iowa) Rodeo this weekend. Saturday’s performance will be preceded at 5 p.m. by a rodeo parade. …The Leeds Community Club will hold Leeds Day Saturday at Leeds Park, 41st and Central streets. …A whimsical theater experience for children, “The Magician’s Nephew,” will play at Lamb’s “Hot Dog Theatre for Kids” June 22-26.
