50 years ago: St. Luke's Medical Center breaks ground

Stories at the Station: The police interrupted a lively fight on Fourth Street last night in which one of the four participants was somewhat damaged in personal appearance.
Summer School: The Woodbury County Teacher's Institute convened at the high school building yesterday for the summer session. Prof. E.A. Brown, county superintendent of schools, is in charge and is assisted by an able corps of instructors.
House Fire: A house at 2621 Second St. owned by Andrew Schulson and occupied by Ole Klandrend, caught fire yesterday at 1 o'clock from a defective flue. A summer kitchen and part of the roof on the main part of the house burned before the fire could be extinguished.
Escape Prisoner: Jess Howard of Sioux City, gunman, auto thief, jilted lover and escaped convict, from Fort Madison penitentiary, was arrested in Omaha last night.
New Park: The Journal is in sympathy with and approves the policy advocated by Rev. Father Woloszyk for the construction of a park and bathing place on the East Side.
Government Suit: Leo L. Covey, of Cherokee, Iowa, who was wounded at Chateau Thierry, has filed suit in the federal court here for a judgement against the United States Government for $22,950.40 in Collection of his $10,000 war risk insurance policy and for damages alleged to have been guaranteed him at the time of his enlistment if he was totally disabled.
St. Luke's Break Ground: Officials of St. Luke's Medical Center broke ground this week for its new $7.6 million seven-story core building.
At the Theaters: 75 Drive-In - Planet of the Apes and The Sand Pebbles. Gordon Drive-In - Winning and The Shakiest Gun in the West. Orpheum Theatre - The Love Bug. Hollywood Theatre - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
25th Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. James R. Commander, 3515 Macomb Ave., will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 13, with an open house at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
NFC Coming: Fear not, football fans. The National Football Conference (NFC) has found a home in Sioux City. Television station KMEG will broadcast 28 regular season games and four play-off games according to Bruce Lewis, general manager of KMEG.
New Retirement Complex: Construction of a new retirement complex is underway on Sioux City's north side. Northern Hill Retirement Apartments, containing 75 units, is located at the intersection of Glen Oaks Boulevard and Outer Drive just north of Indian Hills Drive.
Economy Market Robbed: Money from a safe at the Economy Market, 412 Lewis Blvd., was taken during a Sunday afternoon robbery, police said. Store employees said two men and three women walked into the store about 1:50 p.m. While four of the people kept the clerks busy, a fifth person slipped into the office and removed money that was inside a bank bag in an unlocked safe, police said.
These items were published in The Journal July 8-14, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.
