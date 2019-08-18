50 years ago: Storm claims are heavy, but loss not excessive

The Fish Are Dying: The Floyd River, from its mouth up to about the Cudahy Packing company's plant, is full of thousands of dead fish varying from one-half inch to one foot in length, In many places the surface of the water is white with the finny unfortunates and the stench which arises is almost unbearable.
Literary Charades: Misses Ida Webb and Bessie McKichen were at home to a party of young lady friends at the home of the former, 1124 Eighteenth St., on Thursday afternoon. The entertainment prepared was called "Literary Charades" and proved as interesting as it was novel.
The City's Water Supply: Without the slightest exaggeration it may be said that Sioux City has been near to a water famine within the past few days. The light rain of last night, causing a cessation for the short time, as it will, of lawn sprinkling, perhaps came in just the right time to save the city from a serious threatened crisis.
Thieves Beat Taxi Driver: Beaten and robbed by two highwaymen shortly before midnight. H. Case, 408 W. Fourth St., driver for the Yellow Taxicab company, put up such a valiant fight that his two assailants were driven off without procuring possession of his car.
Frenzied Finance Alleged: Alleged frenzied finance on the part of William Horn, a laborer, is causing the police to hold him for investigation. Jacob Mirkin alleges that several days ago he made arrangements with Horn where by the latter was to pay him $3.50 a day for the use of a team of mules. Now Jacob wants his mules and he claims that Horn sold them.
Labor Temple Is Planned: Crafts affiliated with the Trades and Labor assembly are contemplating the erection of a $500,000 labor temple in the near future. The announcement was made yesterday following a meeting of a special committee of ten, which was appointed for the purpose of carrying out the project.
Storm Claims Are Heavy but Loss Not Excessive: Now that cleanup operations following last Friday's Tornado-spiced storm are in full swing both of city-wide and individual fronts, Sioux City insurance agencies report a heavy schedule of claims being files but mote that in most cases actual damage is not excessive.
Erect Sign to Explain Monument: The Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Tourism Bureau with cooperation of nine other organizations, has erected a sign at the foot of the west bank of the Floyd Monument explaining what the monument is.
Tractor Stolen in Break-in at Cemetery: An $800 tractor was stolen from Mount Sinai Cemetery sometime during the weekend according to police reports. Police said the tractor was kept in a small shed on the cemetery grounds and that the west door of the shed was opened with the use of a hacksaw.
Heavy lottery traffic hits North Sioux: With one last night for a big win, gamblers descended on the strip in droves. By the time dusk settled traffic picked up and lines began forming at the video lottery machines inside the casinos North Sioux City is known for. Gamblers were well aware that, unless a South Dakota judge allows video gambling Friday night, the machines will be Shut down at 3 p.m. today.
Arrival of 'Belle' riverboat delayed: The arrival of The Belle of Sioux City will be delayed, a spokeswomen for the company that owns the riverboat casino, said Friday. Argosy Gaming Company had hoped to bring The Belle of Sioux City by the end of next week and open it by Labor Day.
Sioux City girl 10th in derby: Stacie Schager of Sioux City placed 10th in the masters division of the 1994 All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio. Stacie is the daughter of Shelly Hamman and Dennis Schager, both of Sioux City.
