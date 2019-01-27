125 Years Ago
Oleo Scam: A. F. Cox, proprietor of the Exchange Hotel, has been convicted of passing off oleomargarine for butter at his establishment. After he was caught, he was ordered to spend an entire day and night in jail. Then he was taken sick after getting home and Cox claims he will sue Woodbury County for damages for his illness.
Plant program: As it was too cold for the ladies to come out at the Scientific Association room in the library, the reading of Mrs. Johnson’s paper on “The Sleep of the Plants” was postponed. A Journal reporter was overheard to say he can hardly wait to hear about that.
In animal news: Humane Officer Patten has notified a number of horse traders in the eastern part of the city that he will take charge of their stock if the horses are not better fed and cared for. He found some of the horses nearly starved. …Manager Pond of the Black Crook Company has a pet chameleon that he carries with him wherever he goes.
100 Years Ago
Moonshiners caught: After a hike of six miles over sandbars, through brush and over ice, Sheriff W. H. Jones and his party of deputies on Monday night arrested Bob Boyd and Charles Tilton for moonshining. They were arrested at their house about four miles south and a mile west of Salix, Iowa. They found a bottle of liquor that had not been distilled and 20 gallons of sour mash, plus three rifles and a large caliber revolver. The next day they found the copper kettle and the coil used for the still a quarter mile from the house.
New poor farm: Woodbury County Supervisors announced plans to build a $100,000 poor farm to house about 100 patients. It will replace the structure that burned down. The plans and specifications were drawn by architect W. L. Steele.
Ruff award: A district court jury Saturday awarded Oscar Ruff $65,000 for the loss of his drug store stock in the Hedges Building collapse and fire last June 29. He was trapped inside the rubble and 39 customers in stores there were killed. The judge fixed the responsibility for the disaster on the Western Iowa company, building owner, which was supervising its remodeling. The judgement was the largest ever awarded by a district court jury. Western Iowa officials said they will appeal.
50 Years Ago
In Vietnam news: Navy machinist mate 2C Arden Lee Krukow, 22, of Spencer, Iowa, was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 22. …Army Spec. 4 William R. Mohrhauser, 20, of Danbury, Iowa, was killed Jan. 26. …Spec. 4 Carroll P. O’Neill, 21, of Sioux City was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in action last Nov. 14.
House explosion: A natural gas explosion ripped apart a furnished, but unoccupied house in Greenville Monday morning. Ronald Angerman, the owner of the house at 3414 Greene Ave., resides with his father at 3420 Greene Ave. He recently had furnished the house with plans to rent it. The gas leak was in a pipe located near the street.
Making news: Sixth District Rep. Wiley Mayne, R-Iowa, has been reappointed to the House Agriculture Committee. He is the only Iowa congressman on that panel. …James C. Anderson was elected president of the Sioux City Art Association Board. …The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Historical Society is recommending authorities name the new Missouri River Bridge the “Sgt. Floyd Bridge and Interchange” after Sgt. Charles Floyd who died near there in 1804.
25 Years Ago
Betting raids: In pre-dawn raids Monday, more than 50 federal, state and local law enforcement officers converged on seven Northwest Iowa homes and one business alleged to be involved in an illegal sports betting ring. Storm Lake Police Chief Mark Prosser said tax records, betting records and cash were seized in Storm Lake, Estherville, Moville, Carroll and Manilla. Most of the bets were made on professional and college football and basketball games. The investigation is ongoing.
In the news: Glenda DenHerder has been elected president of the Crittenton Center Board of Directors. …George Polley, 53, rolled his sixth 300 game at the Plaza Bowl in the Adult/Youth League. …Gary Sutherland of Sioux City portrayed an extra as both a Union and Confederate soldier in Pickett’s Charge in Ted Turner’s Civil War epic “Gettysburg.”
No deal: The efforts aimed at merging Sioux City’s two hospitals derailed after St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center board voted to suspend discussions. Whether discussions will resume with officials at Marian Health in the next six months cannot be determined. A joint committee had been looking at ways to collaborate or merge.
These items were published in The Journal Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.