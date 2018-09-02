125 Years Ago
Park crowd: Six thousand people were drawn to Riverside Park Saturday to attend several events there. The 4th Regiment band concert was excellent, but the aquatic exhibition by Alphonse King was a rank failure. The multitudes waited in long lines in the sweltering hot sun to see King and his satellites perform a few cheap tricks that represented very little ingenuity or skill.
Horse thieves: Reports of the operation of a gang of horse thieves in the area continue to be reported to law enforcement officers. No less than a dozen cases have been reported in the last six weeks in Woodbury County. Union County reports 13 horses have been stolen in the last two months, while a half dozen have been taken in Plymouth County recently.
Opium den: Sheriff Ryan of Dakota County in Nebraska dropped into Covington Wednesday and found the Chinese opium den there running full blast. He arrested Wah Lee, the proprietor, and took him to the Dakota City Jail. Wah was unable to give bond so he was locked up.
100 Years Ago
Kiddie parade: Nearly 2,000 people witnessed the annual Smith’s Villa Children’s Parade Tuesday evening, which featured babies to youth up to 16 years of age. The little ones rode in perambulators (carriages, strollers, etc.), pushmobiles, “submarines,” “tanks” and other conveyances. Prizes were awarded to floats and decorations. A band concert followed at the Children’s Park.
Black Plague crusade: Nearly 100 persons of both sexes were herded into the office of Sheriff W. H. Jones Tuesday on charges of maintaining or frequenting disorderly houses, prostitution or bootlegging. They were arrested as part of a statewide effort to rid communities of venereal diseases, called the Black Plague. Lieut. A. J. McLaughlin of the Public Health Service ordered that none of those arrested should be released until they had undergone examinations to ascertain if they were afflicted with syphilis or gonorrhea, and then be treated.
Help wanted ads: Western Union Telegraph Co.: a bright young lady for clerk, experience not necessary. Cudahy Packers: dining room girl.; Ideal Laundry: girls wanted in all departments; best of wages. General Manufacturing Co.: 10 girls wanted to work in fountain pen factory. National Refining Co.: woman or girl wanted to operate service station. T.S. Martin Co.: stenographers and office girls wanted. Hotel Jackson: chambermaids wanted; good wages.
50 Years Ago
Fife & Drum fire: Fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 damage, completely destroyed the Fife & Drum Restaurant and Lounge, 422 Dakota Ave., in South Sioux City Sunday. The blaze started in the vent over the broiler in the kitchen shortly after the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. The six patrons and 15 employees escaped. The fire quickly spread through the ventilating system into the false ceilings. The owners indicated they plan to rebuild at the same location.
Making news: Mr. and Mrs. Julian Torgerson of Sioux City will attend the commissioning of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy Saturday in Newport News, Va. Mr. Torgerson is national committeeman for Navy Affairs of the Naval League. …Mrs. Florence Schrier was installed as president of the Girls of ’68. …Sioux City labor leader Harry Smith was named chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic organization.
Crime Alert: Sioux Cityans are being urged by the police department to participate in a new program called “Sioux City Crime Alert.” Anyone with information concerning a crime already committed or of a crime planned is asked to dial 277-3787, which spells ARRESTS. The callers may remain anonymous.
25 Years Ago
Home office: Despite the fact the KMEG-TV, the CBS affiliate here, is not airing the “Late Show with David Letterman,” Sioux City’s vacant city hall will become the new “Home Office” for the show host. Mayor Jim Wharton made the announcement Friday during a rally outside the building. Sioux City is the only market in the nation that doesn’t air the Emmy-winning comedian’s talk show. KMEG general manager Bruce Lewis said it is more profitable to air “Star Trek” and “Cheers” reruns.
United flies off: United Airlines bid farewell to Sioux Gateway Airport as the last commercial jet vanished from the city. The Chicago-based carrier was the last national carrier here. The jets will be replaced by United Express flights. United officials said there were fewer than an average of 30 people per flight, which connected to Lincoln and then Denver.
Newsmakers: Morningside College defeated Northwestern College 34-7 in the fifth annual George Allen Classic. …The Loess Hills Hospitality Association of Moorhead, Iowa, has hosted a record 30 tour groups from three states so far this year. …The Siouxland Christian College and Theological Seminary, founded in 1988, will begin fall classes in its new location at 624 E. 18th and G streets in South Sioux City.
These items were published in The Journal Sept. 2-8, 1893, 1918, 1968 and 1993.