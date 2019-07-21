50 years ago: Vandals damage Leeds pool bath house

Results of Sunday's Sin: An information has been sworn out and given to the park policeman, Daniels, to serve, charging one S.M. Maskel with operating a ferry without a license, Maskel and Charles Daniels, a brother of the policeman, were in a boat in shore opposite the switchback when the officer attempted to serve the warrant. The policeman drew a gun, but Maskel, who is his brother-in-law, returned the compliment producing a villainous looking revolver about two feet long.
The Police Matron: The appointment of the new police matron will be officially announced today. As previously published in the paper, Mrs. J.A. Thurston has been decided upon.
At Spirit Lake: Veterans day and teacher's day at the Chautauqua have been largely attended and successful in every way. A.J. Palmers lecture on the "Die-No-Mores" was proclaimed the greatest war lecture ever heard in the section.
Kingsley fire: Fire early Sunday morning, caused by lightning, destroyed the elevator of the Farmers Elevator Company. Fire was first seen coming through the roof at 3:15 o'clock and it was only through hard work of the firemen that the blaze was prevented from spreading to the adjoining elevators. They were aided by a heavy rain and a north wind.
Catholics to Build in M.S.: Within a year or two an edifice costing net lees than $100,000 is to be erected upon the Stone property at Ridge Street and Morningside Avenue, the purchase of which was announced last night by Rev. J.J. Murphy of the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Masons to Give Concert: Band concerts, the first of which is scheduled for Wednesday night, will be given this summer under the auspices of T.S. Parvin Consistory, No, 5 lodge officials announced yesterday. These concerts will be given on the lodge property at Twelfth and Nebraska streets just south of the high school.
Cut Downtown Paving Program: The City Council decided Monday to cut the proposed surfacing of downtown streets in half so that more outlaying thoroughfares can be sealcoated this summer.
New Strike Threat by City's Firemen: The Sioux City Fire Fighters Association warned Monday that a firemen's strike is "probable" if the City Council doesn't grant some fringe benefit improvements to go along with a 5.5 per cent wage hike which the council tentatively agreed to last week.
Vandals Damage Bath House at Pool in Leeds: Police are investigating a break-in, an attempted break-in and a case of malicious mischief at the Leeds swimming pool which occurred Monday night or Tuesday morning.
City Hall remains in limbo: The fate of City Hall seems as unsettled as the aging building itself. Nearly a year after it was closed for safety reasons, it's still unclear whether the 97-year-old structure is destined for preservation or demolition.
Girls hit tourney trail tonight: Class 3A district tournament play opens for the four city schools at West's Wolverine Park. East plays eighth-ranked North at 6:30 p.m. and Heelan and West tangle at 8 o'clock.
They'll always remember: Five years ago today, United Airlines Flight 232 bound from Denver to Chicago crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Sioux Gateway Airport.
These items were published in The Journal July 15-21, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.