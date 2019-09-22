You are the owner of this article.
From the Archives

50 years ago: Vandals damage Wilson junior high, throw food on lunchroom floor

125 Years Ago

Dr. Perry's Hypnotic Tests: Dr. Perry has filled the time at the Peavey Grand during the past week with his hypnotic tests. He has not been favored with good houses, but the exhibitions have been excellent in their way.

Ladies Gymnasium Class: There have been many inquires as to whether the Y.M.C.A. will have a ladies' class in gymnasium work this season. It has been decided to start a ladies' gymnasium and swimming class if thirty members can be secured.

Judgement Against The City: The case of Mrs Eugene Pape vs. the city was called in Judge Wakefield's court and was on trial. Plaintiff sued for the value of a horse killed by breaking through a bridge near Leeds.

100 Years Ago

Aviator Has Bare Escape From Death: After defying fate by circling the oval at the fair grounds six times, scarcely ten feet above the ground, in a thrilling race with Verne Soules, a dirt track demon, and Walter Peck, a former Army aviator, yesterday afternoon in the presence of more than 5,000 breathless spectators, miraculously escaped death when his machine became unmanageable and dived to the earth nose first as he was attempting to make a landing.

[125 years ago: Rain comes just in time to stave off Sioux City "water famine."]

Five Robbed and Disrobed: Onawa, Iowa - Two tramps held up five farm hands, who were shooting craps in a field here last night, taking about $50, after which the holdups compelied the participants in the game to divest themselves of all their clothing except their "beeveedees."

Would Imprison Speeders: Jail instead of fines may be the punishment for automobile speeders and reckless drivers under the proposed city traffic ordinance, Councilman J.B. Mann told the Rotary Club yesterday. It is no hardship on most motorists to pay fines, he asserted.

50 Years Ago

Vandals Cause $3,000 Damages at Woodrow: Vandals struck at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School Monday night and damaged parts of all four floors with the most extensive destruction in the lunch room where food was stuffed in appliances and thrown on the floor, according to a police report.

Little Sioux Youngsters Go to Makeshift Classes: Little Sioux, Iowa - About 50 Little Sioux grade school children went to makeshift classes Monday morning as parents in the Harrison County community began their fourth week of protest against the closing of the Little Sioux Elementary School.

St. Joseph's Develops 2-Year Nursing School: An accelerated two-year diploma program in nursing has been developed at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and will be available to students in August of 1970.

25 Years Ago

Kidnapped girl reunited with her family: A 12-year-old girl was reunited with her family in Storm Lake, Iowa Wednesday after what police are calling a traumatizing ordeal. The girl was forced into a car after stepping off her school bus in Storm Lake Monday afternoon.

Burn victim learns fire, potent alcohol don't mix: A Sioux City woman was seriously burned Thursday by lighting a flammable alcoholic beverage while drinking it, police said.

Four arrested for bank heist: Nine hours after a First Federal Saving Bank branch office was held up in Sioux City Friday, four men were arrested in Omaha before they could board a jet to the West Coast.

These items were published in The Journal Sept. 16 to 22, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.

