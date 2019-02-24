125 Years Ago
Having a ball: Division No. 32 of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, gave its fourth annual ball at the Armory. It was a very pleasing occasion to the engineers and their guests. The music was provided by Elmendorf’s Orchestra and the attendance was 150 couples. Most everyone stayed until the very last dance.
Baseball season: W. H. Watkins, manager of the Sioux City Base Ball Club, arrived here from St. Louis to get the team together. They will play a number of games in the south before coming to Sioux City to open the season this spring. Admission this year will be 25 cents to the grounds and 25 cents additional for grand stand seats.
Caesar’s cut: There will be a meeting of the Sioux City Single Tax Club at the YMCA. The topic will be a lay sermon from the text, “Render, therefore, unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s.”
100 Years Ago
Germans naturalized: Emil Otto Fosch and Frederick Wilhelm Matzen are the first two men of German birth to be admitted to citizenship here since April 1917. They were admitted at the naturalization hearings Tuesday at the courthouse. This is the first term of the court since the signing of the Armistice that the government has permitted the naturalization of Germans.
Lying low: Sioux City’s underworld is lying low since Councilman Mann’s morals squad started operations Saturday night. Bootleggers have silently crept to cover, gamblers have postponed their games, houses of vice have temporarily assumed respectable attitudes and scarlet women no longer walk the streets.
Hotel planned: L. B. Longnecker announced plans to build an 18-story hotel, at an estimated cost of $1 million, probably on the northeast corner of Fifth and Nebraska streets. Only 12 stories will be fully completed before it opens for business. The other six floors will be finished as business demands.
50 Years Ago
Black history: Sioux City fifth graders have been exploring the traditions and triumphs of the Negro in a special unit being taught for the first time this year. The textbook was written by Miss Virginia Cooper, an elementary consultant, and Thomas Prout, social studies division head. Miss Leita Stribley’s class at Clark grade school collected newspaper and magazine articles and posted them on bulletin boards.
Obscene case: Municipal Court Judge John Hutchinson overruled a defense motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful presentation of an obscene film against Michael Geater, manager of the Capitol Theater, on Friday. The film, “Candy,” was seized by deputy sheriffs after five people signed affidavits asking that the movie be seized because it was obscene. The judge set a preliminary hearing for March 17.
Making news: South Sioux City Mayor Ernest Albertson was awarded the South Sioux City Kiwanis Club’s Distinguished Service Award. …A take-off on the “Let’s Make a Deal” television show will be the program at the Sioux City Policemen’s Auxiliary Tuesday evening at Davidchik Hall. …The Crystal Rhythm Club will hold a “March Wind Blast” ball Saturday evening in the at the Municipal Auditorium. Dancing will be to the music of Gus Hahn and his band.
25 Years Ago
Units deactivated: U.S. Army officials issued orders Monday to deactivate numerous Army Reserve units, including those in Sioux City, Cherokee and Sac City, Iowa. In Sioux City, the two units are the 3rd Battalion, 14th Field Artillery and the 4th Target Acquisition Detachment. They could be replaced by a new, smaller unit.
Musical news: The Hoover Middle School Orchestra will present its winter concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in its Little Theater. Gary Fridley is the director. …Instrumental music students from West High School will represent the school district Friday and Saturday at the Honor Band Festival at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Reginald Shive is the band director. …The “Up with People” concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Auditorium. Tickets cost $3 for adults and $2 for children and senior citizens.
Airport eatery: The Sioux Gateway Airport Board approved a lease with John Albright to operate a restaurant and lounge in the terminal, starting March 14. Under the three-year lease, the airport authority will receive 10 percent of the gross sales, agreed to install a dishwasher and ice machine and clean the restaurant. The previous restaurant and bar closed due to losses.
These items were published in The Journal Feb. 24-March 2, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.