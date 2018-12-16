125 Years Ago
Murder most foul: At a ”tailor’s shop,” actually a grafter’s joint at 519 Third St., which was exposed in a Journal report, has been closed by police. The closure came after the Journal story, but not before two more men were killed there. G. E. Meyer and Julius Blum were found dead at the joint. Police believe they were murdered by members of a gang.
Protecting horses: Humane officer Patten has had the approaches to the Fourth Street viaduct sprinkled with cinders to prevent the slipping of horses. Within the past week he has stopped a dozen drivers a day from trying to drive improperly shod and heavily loaded horses up the steep incline to the viaduct. Many slip down upon their knees and the drivers would continue to whip them to try to get them to stand up.
Food baskets: The Sunday School class of First Presbyterian Church is preparing Christmas baskets to be given away to those who need them. Each basket contains a dinner fit for Santa Claus, with a Christmas turkey, cranberries, celery, canned fruit, vegetables, frosted cakes and some candy for the wee ones.
100 Years Ago
Influenza updates: Re-opening of the Bryant School Tuesday morning was ordered by School Superintendent M. G. Clark. The influenza epidemic that was serious in the district has been abated. …The mayor’s office reported that during the last 24 hours, 11 deaths resulting from pneumonia following influenza was reported by Sioux City undertakers, including three young children.
Up in flames: During a Christmas program at the Morningside Junior High School, attendees found that Santa’s whiskers were not fireproof. Because the beard was made out of cotton instead of asbestos, when Rollo Mock leaned over to blow out a candle, his whiskers caught afire. It was immediately extinguished, although Santa Rollo was slightly burned.
Stink bombs: The comedians and chorus girls at the Model Theater on Fourth Street saw their audience quickly disappearing outside. A moment later, the performers also were seeking exits. An odor emptied the theater. Erwin Watts, 19, bombarded the theater with a barrage of “stink bombs” containing a solution of hydrogen sulfide, smelling like rotten eggs. He landed in jail.
50 Years Ago
Officer shot: While trying to talk a Vietnam veteran from committing suicide, Police Capt. Joseph Davidchick was shot in the leg as he deflected a 12-gauge shotgun pointed at his stomach by James Kranz, 26. Sgt. Boyd Spaulding and patrolmen James Cornelia and Edward Pritchard had gone to the Carroll Apartments Annex, 615 11th St., Wednesday to answer a call about a man threatening suicide. Davidchik, 53, arrived to assist. The other three officers overpowered Kranz. Davidchik underwent surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. (Eight days later, on Dec. 26, he died from blood clots to both lungs).
In the news: Alex Pelkey was elected president of the Sioux City American Indian Club. …G.R. “Bob” Batcheller was elected president of the Sioux City Travelers Aid Society...Sioux City Bird Club members will take part in the National Audubon Society bird count Saturday.
Christmas events: A Vizsla pointer, Paddy, was sold for $850 to a group of businessmen during the auction for the Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dog. Proceeds were given to The Journal’s Mr. Goodfellow Fund. …About 35 Sioux City boys without fathers at home this Christmas were treated to a chicken dinner, entertainment and a present from Santa Claus at the Exchange Club’s Christmas party at the Boys Club.
25 Years Ago
Santa’s arrival: A Burlington Northern rain chugged into Sioux City at 3 p.m. Saturday, carrying Santa aboard his sleigh to greet the crowd of about 100 eager youngsters. The children lined up to tell Santa what they hoped he’d bring them next week. The jolly man was delayed from arriving a week ago due to severe weather.
Holiday news: Santa Claus, who resembles Ed Rush of Sioux City, took a trolley bus to greet students at Riverview Grade School. Jim Kelly helped him distribute candy. …At Cornerstone Faith Center, 6000 Gordon Drive: “From Heaven’s Throne” concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. …Lady Grace, a Boston terrier puppy, was purchased Saturday for a record $8,600 by the Norman and Andrea Waitt Foundation at the annual Little Yellow Dog Auction at the Terra Centre.
Skyway extension: A $987,000 extension of the Sioux City skywalk system won final approval Monday from the City Council. The 750-foot addition will connect four more downtown buildings, including to the Orpheum building and Wilbur Aalfs Library. The bid was under the $1.3 million engineer’s estimate.
