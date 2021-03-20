Bluder, Hawkeyes note disparities as tourney opens

Lisa Bluder has found a lot to like as the Iowa women’s basketball team has prepared for its NCAA tournament opener.
Since arriving in San Antonio on Wednesday, Bluder and the Hawkeyes have enjoyed a good hotel, good surroundings and a great practice facility as the team works toward its first-round game against Central Michigan.
Bluder doesn’t even mind the 11 a.m. tipoff at the Alamodome for a game that will be the first to begin the entire NCAA tourney.
She also understands what she is hearing from others about the disparities within the closed-tournament environment the NCAA has set up for its women’s tourney in San Antonio and its men’s tournament in Indianapolis.
"It’s like, ‘Here we go again,’" Bluder said Saturday. "It’s frustrating, very frustrating."
Players and coaches from several women’s teams have pointed out the differences between the "environments" that have been created for the women and the men.
Everything from differences in weight-training equipment to food to the contents of the gift bags the players at both sites received has been noticed.
Bluder is glad that players have spoken up.
"We want our women to use their voices," she said. "We want our women to use their platform. We want them to speak out when things are not right, because for too long, too many people didn’t speak out when it was wrong."
Bluder said that some teams seem to be receiving better treatment than others and representatives of many of those teams seem to be remaining silent.
"We have to look out for all of the teams, all of the women’s teams," Bluder said. "It can’t be like, ‘Oh, my team is being treated OK so I’m not going to worry about everybody else.’ … We have to make sure that everybody is treated the same."
Iowa center Monika Czinano echoed Bluder’s sentiments, calling it "one of those here-we-go-again situations."
Her hope is that, as players speak about the inequities, things will change in the future.
"I’m just hoping the more and more recognition that gets put into it, the more the entire nation sees that stuff like that isn’t right," Czinano said.
The All-Big Ten post player said the Hawkeyes are "blessed" to be part of the tournament field and have had decent surroundings, but said seeing and hearing about the disparities "is definitely discouraging."
Bluder likes the neutral setting for the tournament, pointing out that home-court advantages have traditionally been a part of the women’s tournament.
She pointed out that as a fifth seed in the regional, Iowa would have played 12th-seeded Central Michigan at fourth-seeded Kentucky.