BOB HENDERSON: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

First, I believe that a fundamental place we need to attack these difficulties is in our schools. Though they do well in providing our children with the opportunity to learn technical skills, as John Adams said, “we must teach them how to live life.” Teaching students what it means to be a good citizen is more about the examples we set, not the test scores we achieve. We need to show them how to care about others; to plan for the future; to improve our society; to become a productive person; and to recognize that life is about more than just what they experience. These are the roots of American life. Learning these fundamentals will prepare our kids for a life of richness that will surpass what technical learning will provide. It is time that we returned to teaching these basics of American heritage and citizenship.

Secondly, there are things that we can do and continue to do which will give some immediate help. We should freeze property taxes on our citizens who are caught on fixed and limited incomes. And we can work harder to make our tax revenues go further so we can lower all taxes, helping people keep their hard-earned money. Lowering taxes has already been shown to increase revenues, build businesses, and create jobs which have kept Iowa’s economy strong over the past four years. I believe more tax reform and economic development can be accomplished.