The USHL announced its end of year honors and announced its All-USHL teams.
Sioux City Musketeer center Bobby Brink was named to the All-USHL first team. He was second in the USHL in goals.
Musketeer forward Marcus Kallionkieli was named the All-USHL All-Rookie First Team and Musketeer defenseman Anthony Kehrer was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.
USHL holds dispersal draft
On Monday, the USHL completed a dispersal draft of players that were on the Central Illinois Flying Aces. The Aces requested and received approval from the USHL Board of Directors for temporary withdrawal from on-ice competition.
The Sioux City Musketeers received two players in the dispersal draft - left win Cal Kiefiuk and forward Jackson Nieuwendyk.