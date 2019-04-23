The USHL announced its end of year honors and announced its All-USHL teams.

Sioux City Musketeer center Bobby Brink was named to the All-USHL first team. He was second in the USHL in goals.

Musketeer forward Marcus Kallionkieli was named the All-USHL All-Rookie First Team and Musketeer defenseman Anthony Kehrer was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

USHL holds dispersal draft

On Monday, the USHL completed a dispersal draft of players that were on the Central Illinois Flying Aces. The Aces requested and received approval from the USHL Board of Directors for temporary withdrawal from on-ice competition.

The Sioux City Musketeers received two players in the dispersal draft - left win Cal Kiefiuk and forward Jackson Nieuwendyk.

