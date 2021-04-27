Bohannon coming back; Rebraca makes it official

“I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,” Bohannon said in a release issued by the university. “Last year never felt right with no fans in attendance. I look forward to providing leadership to the young guys this upcoming year and help them along the way of the incredible journey.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery also was excited.

“Having someone with his talent and experience on our roster will be invaluable to our guys,'' he said. "Jordan will bolster our backcourt and will be a team leader on and off the court.”

Rebraca announced last week that he had chosen Iowa over a list of suitors that included Big Ten rival Minnesota. His addition somewhat eases the loss of consensus national player of the year Luka Garza.

“The first thing that is so incredibly impressive is that Filip has a complete skill set for a big man,” McCaffery said.

“He is an athlete who understands how to impact the game in a variety of ways, is an excellent student, and is incredibly mature. He consistently produced at a high level, no matter who it was against. To get someone who has all those skills will blend very well with our players and program.”