BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Iowa basketball team got almost nothing from two of its most potent offensive weapons Thursday night.
But Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook did more than enough to make up for it.
Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points and Cook added 21 as the Hawkeyes fought off a late charge by Indiana and won for the seventh time in the past nine games, defeating the Hoosiers 77-72 at the Assembly Hall.
"Any win is huge,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "Any win on the road in the Big Ten is really hard to come by, especially here.''
Bohannon, who did not score in the first 17 minutes, pretty much took control of the game at the end, scoring 11 points in the final minute-and-a-half.
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) led for the last 32½ minutes of the contest but the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) chipped what was once an 11-point lead down to 64-61 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.
Cook ended a string of seven straight missed shots by the Hawkeyes by nailing a fall-away 12-foot jumper with 2:24 to go. Indiana’s Juwan Morgan scored on dunks on each of the Hoosiers’ next two possessions but both times Bohannon answered with 3-pointers to make it 72-65 with 43 seconds showing.
The Hoosiers weren’t quite done. Romeo Langford made two free throws and hit a 3 of his own following a Bohannon free throw, cutting it to 73-70 with 19.8 seconds left. However, Bohannon finished off the win by making four more foul shots after that.
Langford scored 22 points for Indiana with Morgan adding 17 despite being in foul trouble.
Joe Wieskamp added 13 points for Iowa, including four 3-pointers in the first half, but the Hawkeyes got very little out of their other two starters. Isaiah Moss was held scoreless for the second straight game and Luka Garza became the first Iowa player this season to foul out after getting four points in the opening minutes.
But Bohannon and Cook, a pair of juniors in their third year as starters, picked up the slack.
“Having two veterans like that can just bring that stability in a close game,’’ Morgan said. “It’s rare to have two guys like that. It just happened with those two presences out there, it’s a security blanket for them.’’
Cook carried the Hawkeyes early, scoring 13 points in the first half before getting a lot of help from Bohannon later on.
“He’s playing the game at his own pace right now,’’ McCaffery said of Cook. “He’s also really quick and really powerful. It’s a lethal combination.’’
Indiana coach Archie Miller, whose team ended a seven-game losing streak by toppling No. 9 Michigan State on the road last Saturday, said he didn’t feel his team played that badly.
He said Iowa got about a half dozen key loose balls in the second half and executed offensively when it needed to.
“Give them credit. They are really, really hard to guard and it showed tonight …’’ Miller said. “You watch them on film, they’re unbelievably well coached offensively.’’
Iowa held a 46-36 lead at the end of a first half full of spurts and momentum changes.
The Hawkeyes scored on their first four possessions to open a 9-2 lead but then a handful of misses allowed the Hoosiers to get out in transition and they surged into a 15-11 lead.
Iowa then switched to a zone defense Indiana struggled to figure out how to attack it. It had a 7½-minute stretch in which it made just one of seven shots and committed five turnovers, allowing the Hawkeyes to go on a 20-5 run and open a 31-20 lead.
After Aljami Durham and Justin Smith collaborated on a 9-point run, the Hawkeyes regained control with the help of two 3-point field goals by Bohannon just 24 seconds apart.
The Hawkeyes made 10 3-pointers in 25 attempts. Morgan admitted the Hoosiers didn’t do a good enough job of running Wieskamp off the line early.
“They had seven in the first half,’’ Miller said, “but all three of the ones in the second half were unbelievably tough daggers by Bohannon.’’