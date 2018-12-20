A moment of silence, please, for Wyoming, Southern Miss, Miami (Ohio) and Louisiana-Monroe.
Those four teams reached bowl eligibility, but there were no postseason games available for them to play. Don't dare say there are too many bowls. Not when the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks were left out. No freebie Fossil watches for them to re-gift. No go-kart races after practice.
The fun starts for those who did get into the postseason — and those who get to watch it — on Saturday with five FBS bowl games and stretches through New Year's Day. The College Football Playoff national championship will be decided on Jan. 7, but it already kind of feels like we know who will be in that.
It goes fast. Make time to savor every bowl, and watch them all. Do it for the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks.
___
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tennessee
Purdue (plus 3½) vs. Auburn
Why watch? Bowl season is all about conference bragging rights and the transitive properties of previous results. How much is a victory over the team that beat Big Ten champ Ohio State by 29 worth to the SEC? ... AUBURN 28-21.
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Florida
West Virginia (minus 1½) vs. Syracuse
Why watch? Get a look at West Virginia's possible quarterback of the future. Miami transfer Jacks Allison is likely to start with star Will Grier skipping the game ahead of the NFL draft ... SYRACUSE 35-31.
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Iowa State (plus 3½) vs. Washington State
Why watch? Odds are excellent Washington State coach and history buff Mike Leach knows more about the Battle of the Alamo than anyone in major college football. And there is at least a chance he will talk about it during his halftime interview ... IOWA STATE 28-24.
___
SATURDAY, DEC. 29
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (plus 7½) vs. Michigan
Why watch? This will be the third matchup of Gators and Wolverines since Jim Harbaugh became Michigan coach in 2015. Wait, that's why NOT to watch. This really should be UCF vs. Florida ... MICHIGAN 24-17.
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, North Carolina
South Carolina (minus 4) vs. Virginia
Why watch? Under-the-radar QBs in South Carolina's Jake Bentley and Virginia's Bryce Perkins could make this a fun game ... SOUTH CAROLINA 34-31.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona
Arkansas State (minus 1½) vs. Nevada
Why watch? The best pass rusher you have never heard of plays for Arkansas State. Senior Ronheen Bingham had nine sacks and graded out among the nation's best , per Pro Football Focus College ... ARKANSAS STATE 34-30.
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (plus 11) vs. Clemson
Why watch? The Fighting Irish make their first playoff appearance. Love'em or hate'em, you'll watch'em ... CLEMSON 35-26.
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Florida
CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (plus 14) vs. Alabama
Why watch? Kyler and Tua ... ALABAMA 56-38.
___
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Maryland
Cincinnati (minus 5) vs. Virginia Tech
Why watch? It is noon EST on New Year's Eve. You might be at work, but there's no way you're actually working ... CINCINNATI 24-17.
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Stanford (minus 6½) vs. Pittsburgh
Why watch? The last time Pitt played in the Sun Bowl, the Panthers lost to Oregon State 3-0 in 2008. Has to get better, right? ... STANFORD 31-21.
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, California
Michigan State (plus 3) vs. Oregon
Why watch? Does your favorite NFL team need a quarterback and have a high first-round pick? You need to know Oregon's Justin Herbert ... MICHIGAN STATE 20-14.
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tennessee
Missouri (minus 7½) vs. Oklahoma State
Why watch? Does your favorite NFL team need quarterback and have a mid to low first-round pick? You need to know Missouri's Drew Lock ... MISSOURI 42-31.
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (plus 7) vs. Utah
Why watch? If there's a brawl, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald and Utah's Kyle Whittingham are two of the head coaches most likely to win a fight ... UTAH 28-23.
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Florida
NC State (plus 4½) vs. Texas A&M
Why watch? If you love punting — and who doesn't? — Aggies All-America Braden Mann is on pace to break the single-season record for net average by more than a yard aa 51.1 ... TEXAS A&M 28-24.
___
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Florida
Mississippi State (minus 6½) vs. Iowa
Why watch? Mississippi State is a weird team. The Bulldogs have played only one game decided by less than 14 points this season ... MISSISSIPPI STATE 28-14
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Florida
Kentucky (plus 6½) vs. Penn State
Why watch? Kentucky LB Josh Allen, who has won three defensive player of the year awards — Nagurski, Bednarik and Lott Impact ... PENN STATE 21-17.
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Arizona
LSU (minus 7½) vs. UCF
Why watch? The Knights have no interest in being lovable underdogs. Expect another offseason of banners and proclamations from UCF if it caps a second straight unbeaten season with another victory against an SEC power ... UCF 31-24.
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
Washington (plus 6½) vs. Ohio State
Why watch? Urban Meyer's last game as coach of Ohio State will be his first Rose Bowl ... OHIO STATE 34-24.
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (plus 11½) vs. Georgia
Why watch? The Bulldogs missed the playoff, but could still finish No. 2 in the country for a second straight season, depending on how the bowls go ... GEORGIA 35-17.
___
MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, California
Clemson vs. Alabama
Why watch? Tide-Tigers IV. If it's half as good as Rocky IV, the one where he fights Ivan Drago, it'll be awesome ... TBD
___
Championship week: 8-2 straight; 5-5 against the spread.
Season: 205-74 straight; 150-150-3 against the spread.
Upset specials: 8-6 (straight up).
Best bets: 6-6 (against the spread).