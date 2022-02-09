Boys basketball roundup: Ben Jackson leads Sioux City East over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY — The East High School basketball team outscored Le Mars 20-9 throughout the fourth quarter, and the Black Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 72-53 on Tuesday.

Ben Jackson led the Black Raiders with 17 points, as he made three 3-pointers in the win. Brandt Van Dyke scored 14 points while senior Bie Ruei had 13.

The Bulldogs were led by Cal Eckstaine’s 16 points and 15 from Caleb Dreckman.

West 76, North 50: The Wolverines scored 40 points at home to pull away from the Stars.

Hinton 50, Akron-Westfield 44 (OT): The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation. The game was also tied 20-20 at the half.

Hinton held the Westerners to two points in overtime.

Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Spencer 79, Estherville-Lincoln Central 57: Tigers senior guard Karter Petzenhauser broke the Spencer school record for 3s made in a career with 127.

Cherokee 58, MVAOCOU 23: The Braves jumped out to a 20-2 lead to start the game.

Wil Lugar led Cherokee with 19 points and five rebounds. Levi Pingel had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Central Lyon 74, George-Little Rock 42: The Lions led 49-21 at the half.

Zach Lutmer led the Lions with 25 points, including three 3s. Mason Gerleman chipped in with 18 points.

Drew Denekas led the Mustangs with 12 points.

H-M-S 49, South O’Brien 34: The Hawks held the Wolverines to 11 second-half points to grab the win.

Hawks junior Lance Berends scored a game-high 31 points, as he was 15-for-23 from the floor.

Jake Wallin led South O’Brien with nine points.

OABCIG 85, Alta-Aurelia 60: The Falcons led at the half, 37-14.

Beckett DeJean led OABCIG with 21 points, as he made 10 shots.

Jaxson Clausen added 17 points.

Warriors senior Tanner Randall scored a game-high 22 points.

Remsen St. Mary’s 73, Trinity Christian 40: The Hawks led 31-12 at the half. They also scored 26 points in the third quarter.

Jaxon Bunkers and Carter Schorg led the Hawks with 16 points.

West Lyon 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41: The Wildcats limited the Generals to 16 second-half points.

Three different Wildcats — Caleb Folkens, Javen Meyer and Marcus Van Beek — scored nine points.

Meyer also had 11 rebounds.

Unity Christian 56, MMCRU 32: The Royals were held to nine first-half points.

Carter De Jong led the Knights with 15 points, while James Bouma scored 10.

Kyler Bork led the Royals with 14 points.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 55, West Bend-Mallard 42: Panthers senior Mason Laven scored a game-high 28 points. He made two 3s and 10 free throws.

West Monona 80, Missouri Valley 61: The Spartans scored 47 points throughout the second half.

Landon Blatchford led the Spartans with 22 points, but J.J. Lander wasn’t too far behind with 21 points.

Western Christian 70, Spirit Lake 45: Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 23 points. He made nine shots and five free throws.

Eli Van Essen also had 11 points, and he made three 3s.

