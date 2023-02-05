IOWA
Bishop Heelan 66; Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Boyden-Hull 56; Okoboji 49
Central Lyon 86; Sibley-Ocheyedan 26
Council Bluffs Jefferson 65; Sioux City North 56
East Sac County 62; Southeast Valley 48
Emmetsburg 51; Storm Lake St. Mary's 24
Gehlen Catholic 60; MMCRU 43
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 69; Trinity Christian 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 67; George-Little Rock 44
Newell-Fonda 85; Alta-Aurelia 34
Remsen St. Mary's 67; Akron-Westfield 43
Rock Valley 41; Sheldon 39
Sioux Central 68; GTRA 31
Sioux City East 60; Council Bluffs Lincoln 57
Sioux Center 50; West Lyon 47
Spirit Lake 50; Estherville Lincoln Central 42
South Central Calhoun 77; Manson-NW Webster 69
Spencer 69; Storm Lake 27
Unity Christian 74; Harris-Lake Park 42
West Bend-Mallard 70; Pocahontas Area 62
West Sioux 77; Hinton 58
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 61; O'Neill 24
Lincoln East 57; Norfolk 33
Norfolk Catholic 65; Battle Creek 29
Pierce 32; Wayne 22
Stanton 51; West-Point Beemer