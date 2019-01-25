In this file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after the AFC Championship NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. With five rings Tom Brady has already established himself as the most-decorated quarterback in Super Bowl history. He now has a chance to distinguish himself among all players. A Super Bowl win over the Rams would give the 41-year-old a sixth ring, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley for the most all-time. But to his teammates and coaches, Brady already stands alone.