2022 fall and holiday shopping guide

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Holiday shopping is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about what gifts to give your friends and loved ones. If you're looking for some holiday gift inspiration, look no further! Here are 10 great gift ideas that are sure to please everyone on your list.

1. For the foodie in your life, how about a personalized cutting board?

2. For the fashionista, a stylish piece of jewelry is always a good idea. You can find some great options online that are simple but not too understated.

3. For the tech-lover, a new gadget is sure to be a hit. Whether it's the latest DSLR camera or a new pair of headphones, they'll love it.

4. For the beauty enthusiast, a luxurious skincare set is the perfect gift. You can find these and other ideas on Amazons beauty hub.

5. For the fitness fanatic, a new workout outfit via Fabletics or a new fitness tracker could be useful! If they are already set maybe a new experience in a different gym, a session at a climbing gym or boxing gym would be much appreciated.

6. For the homebody, a cozy blanket or a new set of pajamas is the way to go.

7. For the traveler, a nice piece of luggage or a travel book would make a great gift.

8. For the bookworm, a new book or a Kindle would be the perfect present.

These items are only the start. Think about all the times your friends and family have mentioned something they need!

9. Does your dad always complain about his old golf clubs? Get him a new set!

10. Does your best friend love going to concerts but never has anyone to go with? Get her tickets to her favorite artist's show! Check with the local venue for tickets!

There are so many great gift ideas out there, so start thinking about what would be the perfect present for your loved ones. Happy shopping!

All photos provided by Amazon.