Can you dig it? Better call first to find out!

Many outdoor home improvement projects involve digging into the ground. But before you break out the shovel, you need to know what lies beneath the surface. Striking a single underground pipe or utility line could cause serious injury or outages, and you may also get hit with a significant fine and repair costs.

No matter how big or small the project, reaching out to Iowa One Call before you dig can help keep you — and your neighbors — safe.

Founded in 1980 by Northwestern Bell and Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric, Iowa One Call provides contractors, homeowners and excavators a toll-free number and online ticketing mechanism for the purpose of locating and marking underground facilities ahead of dig projects.

Iowa Code chapter 480 requires homeowners to contact Iowa One Call at least 48 hours (not counting weekends) before embarking on any projects that involve excavation, defined as “an operation in which a structure or earth, rock or other material in or on the ground is moved, removed or compressed or otherwise displaced by means of any tools, equipment or explosives.”

Even something as simple as planting a shrub or pounding a stake into the ground is considered excavation by law, which would constitute notice to Iowa One Call. Here are a few of the most common outdoor dig projects that merit a call.

Putting up a fence or clothesline

Both require use of a hole digger to create space for the posts that will support the structure.

Installing posts

Other projects that require posts may include the installation of a flagpole, a stand-alone mailbox or a free little library.

Planting trees, bushes or shrubs

Call 811 before attempting any sort of landscaping that requires digging a hole.

Building a patio, home addition, deck or foundation

For major home improvement projects, it’s essential to find out where the underground lines are located before digging in.

Replacing or putting in a new driveway or sidewalk

Although the driveway or sidewalk lies on the surface of the ground, prep work may involve digging out tree stumps or roots that can interfere with a smooth, flat result.

Installing a new septic or water drainage system

Underground plumbing is a major component of any water drainage or septic system.

Putting in an in-ground swimming pool

Adding an in-ground pool to your home is one of the most excavation-intensive projects you can embark on.

Once the excavator files a dig request with Iowa One Call online or by calling 811, the request is processed and transferred to a registered underground utility operator who will come out to the property and mark any underground facilities with paint and/or flags within two business days. Knowing where the underground lines and pipes are located helps the homeowner avoid any potential damages.

Not sure whether you need to call? Err on the side of caution by contacting Iowa One Call. It’s fast, it’s free and it’s the law!

For more information or to register a dig request, call 811 or 800-292-8989, or visit iowaonecall.com.

