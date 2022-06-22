First Interstate Bank arrives in Iowa after successful merger with Great Western Bank

This advertorial is sponsored content provided by the advertiser and printed as is. Any claims, recommendations or errors are the advertiser’s own and the reader is responsible for evaluating all information contained herein.

All Great Western branches in Iowa now welcoming clients as First Interstate

Three months after joining forces, First Interstate is pleased to announce Great Western Bank locations in Iowa have opened for business as First Interstate. While the logo on the front door has changed, the same trusted and knowledgeable bank staff that have served Sioux City are still in place, providing financial guidance and support to its communities. First Interstate’s mission, both as a community bank and trusted financial partner, is to build on Great Western’s legacy of integrity, success, and collaboration throughout the region.

“Both our banks come from the same community-focused roots, so bringing on our newest team members has happened naturally,” said Kevin Riley, President and CEO of First Interstate Bank. “We all share a culture dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and in every interaction we put people first, act with integrity, and strive to be a partner our clients can rely on. It’s these values that will ensure First Interstate never loses sight of our vision — to be the most relevant, everyday experience our clients have with their money.”

Not everything will remain the same; new First Interstate clients now have access to more products, digital tools, and convenient ways to bank. Local teams are eager to put these solutions to work so that Iowa communities have what they need to grow and thrive. And as one of the country’s premier community banking franchises, clients can bank at any one of more than 300 First Interstate locations across 14 states.

Of course, clients don’t have to travel far to manage their finances. They can access banking services through their local First Interstate branch, online banking, or the First Interstate mobile banking app.

“Our business model is fueled by the interests of our clients and communities,” said Marcy Mutch, Chief Financial Officer for First Interstate. “We understand that to be successful, you have to take care of your neighbors, cultivate trust, listen to clients with positive intent, and show up when they need you most.”

This attitude and approach to doing business spurred on First Interstate’s decision to introduce a checkless, zero-overdraft account, reduce banking fees, eliminate non-sufficient funds charges on consumer accounts, and significantly scale back overdraft fees.

Giving back has been at the heart of First Interstate’s values since its inception more than 50 years ago. Each year, First Interstate donates 2% of pre-tax earnings to its local communities. These funds are put into action to mitigate poverty, improve workforce development, boost early childhood education, and more. First Interstate also provides additional philanthropic support through donations, sponsorships, and volunteerism. Additional detail can be found in First Interstate’s 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

“We know the economic uncertainty of the last few years has had a significant impact on Iowa communities, so First Interstate is stepping up its philanthropic and financial support to help our newest neighbors navigate these challenges,” Riley added. “As part of that effort, we’ve made a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation in concert with our merger. This gift makes it possible for First Interstate to have an immediate and lasting impact throughout Sioux City and ensure our philanthropic presence is felt for years to come.”

To learn more about First Interstate and the ways our team can address the financial needs of Sioux City residents and businesses, please visit firstinterstate.com or stop by a location near you.

