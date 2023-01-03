Helpful items for a productive 2023

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.
Household items are a great way to help increase your productivity in 2023. Here are some helpful ideas:
Standing Desk – Investing in a standing desk can help boost your energy and productivity throughout the day.
You can work from home or make your homework better for you by getting off your chair every once in a while!
Keep your future plans and goals in sight with a budget planner. Can anyone say Bora Bora 2031 y’all?
Sketch/Notepad for 2023 – Digitize your notes by sketching on a digital tablet. Great for taking meeting notes, sketching designs, or for keeping it tactile in a digital world.
Other items to help around the office or home vibe:
Essential Oil Diffuser – Help create a calming and productive environment with essential oil diffusers
Laptop Stand – Reduce neck and back strain with a laptop stand
Smart Light Bulbs – Adjust the mood of your workspace with smart light bulbs
Desk Organizers – Keep your desk neat and clear with desk organizers
Organizational Apps – Utilize organizational apps and productivity tools to help keep you on track. We found that these apps can help with your organizational needs:
- ClickUp
- Any.do
- Sunsama
- Trello
- Clockify
- Todoist
Get out there and show 2023 who is boss! It’s you that’s who!