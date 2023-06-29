Throughout life, there are a number of situations in which a person may need to undergo surgery. When they do, the success of the procedure relies largely on the shoulders of the surgeon. That is why choosing the right surgeon is an important task, whether the surgery is a minor procedure done in a medical office or a major surgical operation done in a hospital.

All surgery comes with some risk, so it’s important you choose a general surgeon to guide you through the decisions and challenges involved with your specific procedure.

If you are faced with surgery, chances are your primary care physician can refer you to experienced surgeons they are familiar with. That advice and guidance is important, but it’s not the only thing to consider when choosing a general surgeon.

Most people don’t have much experience shopping for surgeons like they do ordinary goods and services, though. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a surgeon for your upcoming procedure.

Referrals

Your primary care doctor can refer you to general surgeons they recommend in your area.

This is an important first step because not only does it give you a recommendation from a trained medical expert — something that should carry more weight than other factors — but it also gives you a chance to learn more about what to expect and ask questions about your potential surgeon and surgery.

Your doctor makes referrals for a good reason. They know which surgeons in the area have experience successfully handling your specific medical needs. It’s a good idea to ask your doctor why they recommend specific surgeons. They can give you insight into medical issues that you may not have considered.

You also can learn more about what to expect down the road. For example, a surgeon may perform diagnostic tests and determine the course of action for your treatment — something that may or may not require surgery, depending on your health needs. Your family doctor or specialist should be able to explain what to expect when you visit the surgeon for the first time.

Background

Be sure to ask questions and learn about the surgeon’s background before you make a choice.

Ask about the surgeon’s experience as it relates to your potential procedure. Is it something they perform regularly? Do they have any specialized training, technology or experience level that sets them apart from other surgeons?

In most areas, information about medical qualifications is available online through the state medical board or a board of specialization. Try to learn as much about your surgeon’s background as possible, including whether they have any disciplinary action incidents in their work history.

Communication

While all certified general surgeons will have met the same stringent education and experience requirements before going into medical practice, some surgeons have different styles of communicating that can make a big difference.

“You should feel comfortable talking with the surgeon and getting answers to your questions,” says Dr. Crystal Drayer, general surgeon at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. “Likewise, the surgeon should make you feel comfortable enough to let them know your concerns and openly share medical information that might be important.”

The best surgeons will consider your preferences for treatment as part of their process. They’ll listen closely to your needs and questions, then address them in a way that’s easy for you to understand.

Hospital and insurance

Finally, there are two factors that could play a role in your decision. What hospital is the surgeon affiliated with and how well does your insurance cover them?

Ideally, you’ll want to have your surgery performed in a hospital or surgical center close to your home, where time and travel considerations are reasonable. It’s important to know your insurance coverage details, too.

If both the hospital and surgeon are considered “in network” by your insurance plan, you typically pay lower out-of-pocket costs. Your insurance company can help explain what costs you can expect to pay for your surgery, including any deductibles and copayments.

Choosing one general surgeon over another can sometimes make a big difference to your pocketbook, so know the costs and insurance coverage up front.

If you can find a surgeon who is highly experienced and qualified in your procedure, has good communication skills and is covered by your insurance and recommended by your doctor, you’ll be more likely to have a positive experience.

