As we age, there are many choices that have to be made to maintain any sort of independence. When beset with health issues, home care services can provide the opportunity to age in place rather than moving to a nursing home.

Finding a solution that allows you to remain in the comfort of your home and provides many of the same services offered in senior living communities is the specialty of home care providers. They offer various services tailored to individuals, such as medication management and help in bathing and dressing, shopping and cleaning.

“Since the goal is to keep people in their home as long as possible, our home healthcare team is top notch and able to think outside of the box,” says Peggy DeBoer, ARNP at Siouxland PACE. “In-home care means you — or your elderly loved ones — can remain home and get the necessary care from a trained home healthcare provider.”

It’s important to determine the specific needs that must be catered to before seeking out a home healthcare provider, as services vary from basic assistance with simple daily needs, such as getting dressed and minor chores and errands, to more advanced medical care.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when shopping for a home service provider.

Medical care

It’s important to know what level of medical care, if any, will be provided when seeking out a home healthcare provider.

Senior service providers vary widely in the types of care they can offer people. Some are staffed by nurses or other licensed healthcare providers, which is important if you need in-home medical care.

But for many seniors who don’t necessarily need in-home medical services, there are other providers who focus on helping with day-to-day needs like cleaning, cooking and personal grooming. They’re more like personal assistants to help seniors live a great life, not necessarily offering any nursing care.

Make sure you know the difference and ask exactly what kinds of services will be provided. For medical needs, always talk to your doctor to get advice about what would be best for your situation.

The staff

Different companies handle staffing in different ways. You'll most likely be assigned a primary home healthcare provider you can get to know and be comfortable interacting with. Inviting someone into your home is a big responsibility, so it’s important you find someone you can trust and enjoy spending time with.

What happens when your regular staffer can’t visit, though? Vacations, illness and other scheduling conflicts mean sometimes you’ll need to have a different person do the job, so ask your provider how they handle substitutes when needed.

Track record

Find out how long the home care service has been in business. Usually when a company has been around for a long time, that’s a good sign. With a competitive market for in-home care services in most areas, only the best ones will stay in business for a long period of time.

Find out as much as you can about the firm’s staff members. Ask about how much supervision they get, what their qualifications are and how long they’ve worked for the service.

Making a plan

Because every person’s needs are different, find out what kinds of plans will be a good fit. From the frequency of visits to the types of services offered, you need to find a good match for your exact situation.

If the in-home service will be helping with any medical needs, your doctor ought to be involved with making the plan. Most home care services will be able to coordinate with your doctor or hospital personnel to come up with a plan of care.

Reputation

Finally, ask around to learn whatever you can about the service’s reputation. Your doctor, friends and family may be able to tell you their experiences with certain service providers in your area — good or bad — so try to find first-person experiences to make a good choice.

The best home health providers will have a long track record of satisfied clients, so firms that have a good reputation in your community is a sign that you’re making the right pick.

