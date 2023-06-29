At one time, when a minor medical emergency occurred, people would run to the nearest hospital emergency room for care. But along with the fast service came expensive bills, even for those who are fully insured.

Urgent care centers have stepped in to fill the void, providing excellent minor emergency medical care at much cheaper rates. They’ve popped up in almost every neighborhood and can often be useful if your primary care physician is unavailable.

These commercial medical facilities fill the void and play a growing role in healthcare as a more accessible care option for treatment of non-emergency illnesses and injuries.

As you familiarize yourself with urgent care centers in your area, here are some factors to consider when selecting an urgent care facility.

Location

You will need a center located near your home. Time is of the essence. You will also need to understand the level of care they provide, hours of operation and insurance plans they accept.

Find out about your town's urgent care centers before you need medical assistance. Check the Yellow Pages, your local newspaper or the internet.

People who live in cities probably have several choices within a short distance. But if you live in a rural area, there might be only one option. Look closely at what the center can offer you. Sometimes, rural residents can get better care at an emergency room.

Types of services offered

Anyone with children should select an urgent care facility with a doctor who is qualified to treat children. He or she must also be comfortable around them.

An urgent care center is an excellent backup for the times you can’t get into your primary provider and need immediate medical care. Urgent care centers have extended hours including weekends, with some remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Most urgent care centers have the equipment to contend with colds, flu, strep throat or an ear infection. Urgent care providers are typically good at treating simple fractures and stitching wounds.

When they don't have the resources to treat an urgent medical issue, the center will transport a patient to an emergency facility in an ambulance. The urgent care staff will work to stabilize a patient while they wait for transport.

Costs and copays

Handling payment arrangements is your responsibility. You must know if your insurance covers the doctors in the facility. If you don’t have insurance, flexible payment plans can usually be arranged. Most facilities also accept credit cards, checks and cash as payment.

Patients at urgent care clinics have good experiences and appreciate the short wait times. It is especially helpful when you are sick and can't see your regular physician.

You don't want to sit in a waiting room all day or suffer for days while waiting for an appointment. You can see a provider at an urgent care facility, get the medical advice you need and go home to recuperate.

While these facilities can't solve all of your medical problems, they are an excellent option when you can't see your regular physician.

