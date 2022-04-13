Leading compassionate care makes St. Luke’s a go-to surgical site in Sioux City

When it comes to your health, you have options. Even when your doctor lets you know that you need surgery and gives a recommendation of where to go, you have the right to choose which surgical site you prefer.

You are likely going to want to choose a facility with a compassionate team that treats you like family and that is geographically convenient, appropriately accredited and has the treatment options you are looking for.

With a team of compassionate, caring physicians and healthcare practitioners who treat each patient like family, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is a go-to treatment option for several surgical needs in the Siouxland area. When you enter the door at St. Luke’s, you aren’t just another appointment. You are a human being — and it shows throughout your entire care plan.

A lauded choice

St. Luke’s specializes in general and colorectal surgery, neurology and pediatric surgery. It has also been lauded as a high-performing facility in orthopedics and gastroenterology and GI surgery by U.S. News.

When it comes to surgery, you are going to want to consult your physician, certainly. You will also, however, want to go to a facility where you feel comfortable. St. Luke’s prides itself in providing a comfortable patient experience, starting with a compassionate staff and physicians who are part of the community.

St. Luke’s features six state-of-the-art operating rooms that are focused on patient experience. Beginning with a spacious lobby and pre-operating area, patient comfort is paramount. St. Luke’s operating rooms are some of the newest in the area, with industry-leading imaging technology and extra touches to make you feel at ease during your surgery.

St. Luke’s also boasts the da Vinci® robotic surgery system, which utilizes advanced robotic, computer and optical technologies to assist surgeons with operations and provide enhanced vision and precision. Patient benefits of the da Vinci® robotic surgery system include the potential for decreased pain, reduced bleeding and quicker recovery times. Prior to surgery, your physician will discuss if robotic surgery is the right option for you.

Compassionate talent to match the tech

When it comes to orthopedics, St. Luke’s has both the surgical and recovery side covered. The experienced, caring orthopedic surgery team can treat fractures and conduct total joint replacements using the latest technology, allowing more fluid movement. The compassionate physical therapy and rehabilitation team can help to rebuild those muscles and joints. PT is offered seven days a week and is just down the hall from the St. Luke’s orthopedic surgery wing, in addition to multiple off-site locations.

If your doctor has recommended that you undergo surgery, consider turning to UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s for the expert surgical care that you deserve.

The staff is dedicated to making it easier for patients to live well—so you can show up for the moments that matter most. Here, people are considered more than patients and their feelings matter.

With six state-of-the-art operating rooms in the hospital, St. Luke's can also help patients get into - and out of - surgery quickly, even on the same day in many cases.

