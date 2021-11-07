Northpoint Nebraska offers hope to people with addiction, mental health challenges

When you’re battling substance use and mental health issues, the world can seem like a series of locked doors.

Relationships, jobs, personal wellness — these vital, everyday aspects of life feel closed off, sealed away by addiction, shame or fear.

The pandemic has only made the situation worse for many. The CDC reports the number of overdose deaths from March 2020 to March 2021 hit a new national record: almost 97,000 deaths that could have been prevented.

At Northpoint Nebraska, the door is always open.

“The first challenge is addressing the stigma,” says Mark Jones, Ph.D, vice president of Northpoint Nebraska, a state-of-the-art, 44-bed inpatient facility recently opened in Omaha. “We want to help people bring their issues out of the darkness and into the sunlight. It speaks to our mission statement: saving lives and restoring relationships.”

Northpoint Nebraska is the newest addition to the Northpoint network, which also includes treatment facilities in Colorado, Idaho and Washington state. Beginning Nov. 8, the Omaha location will also offer outpatient services through their Northpoint Omaha program. The services include a five-day-a-week, all day, partial hospitalization program (PHP), and a three-hour-a-day intensive outpatient program (IOP) offered five days a week.

“We want people to know recovery is possible,” Jones says. “Addiction is an unhealthy way to cope with a problem. We partner with patients and treat it like any other medical issue, like diabetes or cardiovascular disease.”

Northpoint Nebraska fills a much-needed role in the Omaha metro area, Jones says.

“Omaha really needs this level of care,” he says. “Every stakeholder we’ve interacted with — hospitals, schools, therapists — have welcomed and supported us.”

Individualized treatment

Addiction isn’t a character flaw or a moral failure — it’s a disease — often a mechanism to cope with underlying pain or trauma.

Northpoint’s multidisciplinary team includes medical practitioners, psychiatric providers, therapists, recovery techs, yoga instructors and more. As a dual-diagnosis facility, Northpoint can address both substance use and mental health challenges in tandem, offering patients a holistic approach to recovery.

“We all work together as a team to individualize treatment for each patient’s needs,” says Tiffany Gormley, clinical director at Northpoint Nebraska. This multifaceted approach aims to heal the whole person — mind, body and spirit — throughout treatment and beyond.

“We offer a continuum of care,” Jones says. “Starting with detox, then stepping down to residential treatment, then to outpatient care. Our treatment team has a complete understanding of a patient’s needs.”

Ongoing care is important, Jones says, because research clearly shows: the longer a patient is kept engaged in care, the better the outcome.

“Recovery is a process,” adds Gormley. “It takes two years for a brain to fully heal from drug and alcohol misuse.” Patients shouldn’t expect a “miracle cure,” but rather a safe, nurturing environment where they can learn the skills needed to return to a healthy, functional life.

“The first six months are crucial in the healing process,” Gormley says. “Continuing care is really important. It doesn’t just happen in 28 days.”

A network of support

Deciding to go into treatment is not an easy decision. Overcoming that initial barrier is an important step in the recovery process, Gormley says.

“People will say, ‘I can’t just leave work for a month,’” she says. “But think about how much better your work will be when you’re sober.”

The admission process begins with a phone call. Many admissions personnel have been in recovery themselves, Gormley says, so they’re able to relate and form a connection immediately.

“When they call, we want to form a partnership, and that begins with deep listening,” Jones says.

Many people in recovery lack a strong personal support system, Gormley says. “Often times, they’ve burned a lot of bridges, but we try to keep their support system in place and build it up as much as possible.”

After leaving treatment, recovery continues through Northpoint’s alumni program, a nationwide network of support. Alumni connect with one another through text messages, online groups and social gatherings, offering comradery and encouragement to stay sober and healthy.

“A lot of treatment facilities miss out on the alumni aspect,” Gormley says. “They hold each other accountable. It’s not just about recovery — it’s about connection.”

Northpoint Nebraska takes most private insurance for inpatient and outpatient services, and will take Medicaid for some outpatient services.

For more information or to begin the admissions process, call 402-242-3770 or visit www.northpointnebraska.com.

