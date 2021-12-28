Safe, effective and free: The truth about COVID-19 vaccinations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world, healthcare organizations, doctors, scientists and community leaders are encouraging all eligible individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Unfortunately, there are many who are still hesitant to be vaccinated. With the many rumors about the virus and vaccines circulating on social media and elsewhere, it can be hard to sort what is fact and what is fiction. At the Siouxland District Health Department, we want to help educate residents and dispel the common myths we hear in our community.

Myth: The vaccine isn’t really free, I’ll just get a bill later.

We know it’s common to go to a doctor’s appointment and not be billed at the time, but then get an expensive bill in the following weeks. While it sounds too good to be true, the fact is that the COVID-19 vaccine is administered at absolutely no cost to you.

Myth: Because of my ethnicity, I’ll receive a different dose or vaccine.

The coronavirus vaccine is administered with the same dosage and same medication for everyone, regardless of group or ethnicity. The only time dosages are changed is when provided to children vs. adults, or depending upon which shot you are receiving, such as whether it is your booster or part of your initial dose.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine was rushed through production and is not safe.

While it is true that in many instances vaccines take years to develop, the COVID-19 vaccine was able to be created quickly thanks to previous research performed with similar viruses. Using this prior knowledge, scientists had the ability to determine how effective it would be against the coronavirus and how safe it would be for people to receive it. As with any vaccine, there is a slight risk of serious side effects. But for most individuals, as long as you are not allergic to any of the ingredients, the vaccine is safe. To learn more about the development process of the COVID-19 vaccine, check out this detailed article from ScienceNews.

Myth: The vaccine will give me COVID-19.

We understand you have been doing everything you can to prevent COVID-19 infection by taking necessary health and safety precautions, and the last thing you need is a serious illness. The good news is none of the COVID-19 vaccinations used in the United States include a live virus, so there is no risk of contracting the disease from the vaccine. You may experience some side effects for a few days, such as slight fever, body aches or headache. But these symptoms are just due to your body’s natural immune response recognizing and learning to fight the virus. It does take about two weeks after vaccination to build immunity, so it is possible to contract COVID-19 during that time. If you do become ill, you most likely were exposed within that timeframe.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine is not effective at preventing serious illness.

So far, research has shown the COVID-19 vaccine reduces illnesses and especially reduces the risk of serious illness. This means that if you do happen to catch the COVID-19 virus, symptoms will most likely be mild and your chance of being hospitalized is greatly reduced. Vaccines may also decrease the risk of infections that don’t present any symptoms, reducing the risk of spreading illness to others. It is important to remember that no vaccine is ever 100% effective, and there have been some breakthrough cases of serious illness after vaccination. But getting the recommended doses of vaccine (including a booster when eligible) is still the best tool we have to prevent serious infections.

Where to get your COVID-19 vaccination

To make it as easy as possible to get your vaccine, the Siouxland District Health Department is currently scheduling appointments, whether you require your initial series or booster dose. The COVID-19 vaccines are available for all individuals who qualify, age 5 and up. To make an appointment, call 712.279.6119 or schedule online. With over 25 participating locations within a 25-mile radius of Sioux City, Iowa, it’s easier than ever to access the COVID-19 vaccination from anywhere in the area. Let’s work together to keep our local communities and neighborhoods safe by receiving your COVID-19 vaccination today.

This content is provided for informational purposes only by Siouxland District Health and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment. Please consult your healthcare provider for medical advice. Any views, thoughts or opinions in this paid post belong solely to Siouxland District Health and do not represent the views of Brand Ave. Studios or its parent company.

