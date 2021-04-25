Brandon Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Jake Arrieta, Cubs

Not bad at all.

“We've done our jobs,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, and the NL Central-leading Brewers beat the Cubs 6-0 on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has permitted one run and six hits in 19 innings covering three starts against the Cubs this year.

“There's the familiarity there of just facing the guys,” Woodruff said. “Obviously they've seen me a lot. I've seen them. I think the biggest thing it just comes down to is executing pitches.”

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee's five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip. They also improved to 6-3 against the Cubs with 10 games left in their season series against the reigning NL Central champions.

Chicago finished with four hits, wasting a solid performance by Arrieta on a cold, windy day. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees, and the crowd of 10,343 bundled up in jackets, hooded sweatshirts and blankets.

“It was freezing out there,” Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said.

Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three.

Milwaukee got its first run on Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first. Arrieta retired 15 in a row after the Brewers' first four batters reached safely.