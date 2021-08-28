Breece Hall looks even stronger for 2021 season

“The Heisman Trophy will always be about who should’ve won it and who could’ve won it.”

Just ask Troy Davis.

Hall’s not motivated by the Heisman — it’d be nice — but he’s about the team. Quarterback Brock Purdy has noticed Hall taking on a larger role in the offense. Not by being more of a threat out of the backfield or helping in pass protection — he does those things, too — but in helping Purdy read defenses before the snap.

“Breece is at the level where he’s comfortable giving me advice, helping me out in reading the defense and calling out different things,” Purdy said. “When Breece started doing that during this fall camp, I knew he was in for a special season.

“To see Breece mold into that kind of player has been awesome. I’m his roommate and we’re in the backfield together, so I’ve had a front-row seat for watching him develop into what you’re going to see this season.”

Hall being able to read defenses is part of the reason Purdy believes Hall could be in for an even better season this season, compared to last.

Hall has outstanding vision, but Purdy said Hall being able to read defenses will only help him see things before they happen.