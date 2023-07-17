Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will host her inaugural annual fundraiser Aug. 5 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, she said in a tweet Monday.

Called “Brenna Bird’s Big Barn Bash,” the event will include “a chicken dinner, pie auction, family fun, and a very special guest,” Bird said in the tweet.

Bird is serving her first term as Iowa’s attorney general. The Republican beat longtime attorney general Tom Miller, a Democrat, in last year’s elections.

Interested members of the public can RSVP by emailing lauren@cgdelivers.com or calling (515) 663-6791.