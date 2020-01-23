Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Mahomes

Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes.

The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn't exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn't far off.

"I see the comparison,'' Favre says of the Kansas City star. "He may not admit this but he probably feels there is no throw he can't make or no angle he can't make it from. Whether he's flushed left or to the right, his vision always is down the field. I was always looking for the big play first and knew I could always react underneath if I needed, too.

"You have to have a certain confidence or air about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven he can make any throw. I always felt like, yeah.''

With one major alteration that Mahomes and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo probably benefit from.