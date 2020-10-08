Brian Ferentz, Seth Wallace speak out for first time since racial accusations

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was more than words that caught the attention of Brian Ferentz and Seth Wallace.

It was the hurt, the raw emotion being expressed by former Iowa football players that demonstrated to the two Iowa assistant coaches that they had gone too far.

Reflecting on being caught in the crosshairs of criticism in June, both coaches expressed remorse Thursday while making their first public comments since being singled out for directing abusive language toward players.

At a time when a number of former Hawkeyes spoke out expressing concern about issues of racial inequities within the program, Ferentz was accused of making racially insensitive comments and Wallace was accused of bullying.

Ferentz, Iowa's offensive coordinator, said a former player told him that sometimes flippant comments he made were at times abrasive and the player was unsure how to take them.

“When I hear something like that, it’s disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself, that I couldn’t understand how I was being perceived by that player,’’ Ferentz said. “Not so much what did I say. It’s more about asking the question, ‘What did you hear?’”