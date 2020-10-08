Brian Ferentz, Seth Wallace speak out for first time since racial accusations

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was more than words that caught the attention of Brian Ferentz and Seth Wallace.
It was the hurt, the raw emotion being expressed by former Iowa football players that demonstrated to the two Iowa assistant coaches that they had gone too far.
Reflecting on being caught in the crosshairs of criticism in June, both coaches expressed remorse Thursday while making their first public comments since being singled out for directing abusive language toward players.
At a time when a number of former Hawkeyes spoke out expressing concern about issues of racial inequities within the program, Ferentz was accused of making racially insensitive comments and Wallace was accused of bullying.
Ferentz, Iowa's offensive coordinator, said a former player told him that sometimes flippant comments he made were at times abrasive and the player was unsure how to take them.
“When I hear something like that, it’s disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself, that I couldn’t understand how I was being perceived by that player,’’ Ferentz said. “Not so much what did I say. It’s more about asking the question, ‘What did you hear?’”
Ferentz and Wallace, who coaches linebackers, each described the scenario that played out as eye opening, making them aware of deficiencies in how they coached and worked with players.
“It should be a positive experience for everyone that comes to our program. They should never feel anything but respected and valued as a human being,’’ Ferentz said. “If any player had a negative experience in our program or at any point did not feel liked or respected on a human level, I am deeply sorry and I offer a sincere apology.’’
Wallace expressed similar sentiments, saying it provided him with an “an opportunity to grow and learn’’ as a person and coach.
“Obviously, what I read in the wake of everything that happened in the beginning of June was eye opening to see the sadness, the frustration,’’ Wallace said. “Obviously, we as coaches take responsibility with the way any of our players feel, good or bad.’’
Former Hawkeye Jack Kallenberger of Bettendorf spoke out about how Wallace frequently mocked a learning disability he had dealt with throughout life, comments that impacted his decision to retire from the game before using his final year of eligibility.
Wallace said he and Kallenberger had “a long conversation’’ about the matter after the former player spoke out.
He said he also spoke with Kallenberger’s father, Jay, and with his brother, current Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger.
He described the conversations as productive.
“I think both of us provided a perspective on both ends. I think it was extremely positive,’’ Wallace said. “It was an opportunity for us to move forward. It was also an opportunity to rebuild a relationship and I think grow on both ends.’’
Wallace said he expects to talk with Kallenberger again in the future.
That is when Ferentz believes the just how much was learned will become apparent.
“I think you need to hear from our players a year from now that things are better for them as a more-welcoming environment, a more-inclusive environment where the players feel more comfortable,’’ Ferentz said.
“I would hope a year from now, a week from now, two weeks from now, that’s what we will be hearing because that’s what is important.’’
