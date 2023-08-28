FOREST CITY, Iowa -- After falling behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter, Briar Cliff's rally fell short as the Chargers dropped their season opener to Waldorf, 35-20, Saturday in Forest City, Iowa.

The loss overshadowed a stellar performance by Briar Cliff running back Matthew Mason, who rushed for 143 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown in his first career start.

The game started with a pair of three-and-outs from both offenses. The Chargers crossed into Warrior territory in their second drive after a Luke Davies to Aaron Okoro connection and a nine-yard run by Mason. But the drive stalled after the Chargers failed to convert on fourth and eight from the 38. On the first play of the following drive, Waldorf's Jatoviay Hill took it 57 yards for a touchdown.

The Warriors then put together a 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive after a Charger three-and-out, cappd by a Jordan Cooper 1-yard run.

In the second quarter, Waldorf drove 65 yards to the BCU three-yard line, but on fourth and three, Carlos Lopez stuffed a Warrior running back for no gain.

After being forced to punt after receiving the ensuing kickoff, the Chargers regaind possession after Waldorf fumbled on the punt return. Mason scored on a one-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-6 at halftime.

After the intermission, Johnny Bauser hit Aaron Okoro through the air for a 32-yard gain that put the Chargers inside the red zone. With a first and goal from the five, the Chargers failed to score, however.

Cooper's 92-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter put the Warriors up 28-6. Briar Cliff scored its second touchdown of the game on a Luke Davies' 16-yard scoring strike to Okoro.

The Warriors responded with a 16-yard TD run by Jatoviay Hill. With just 37 seconds left, the Chargers made the final score 35-20 on a a 16-yard TD pass from Davies to Cory Carignan.

MJ Montgomery and Carlos Lopez each recorded nine tackles and one sack to lead the Chargers defense.

Briar Cliff heads to Yankton, S.D. for a Great Plains Athletic Conference opener with Mount Marty at 1 p.m. Saturday.